 Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery - Albuquerque Journal

Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Michael Trent and Carry Ann Hearst are the masterminds behind the duo Shovels & Rope. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Ryan McKellar)

A decade has passed since Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released their debut album for Dualtone Records, “O’ Be Joyful.”

Since then, the husband-wife duo, known as Shovels & Rope, have toured the country, become parents and released seven full-length records.

The latest album is “Manticore.”

The duo is back on the road and will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“We’re excited about the tour,” Hearst says. “We’ve been working really steadily and we have this record that we’re really proud of. We’ve been touring off and on for the last year. But this tour, it reminds us of old times. We’re hitting the road for weeks at a time.”

Trent says it’s always exciting to have a new album and there’s a desire to play the new music.

“Yet you have to honor the people that have seen you for a long time,” Trent says. “That’s why it’s a little bit of a dance to put a set all together. We feed off an audience and want to make sure that we give our all when we get on stage.”

“Manticore” by Shovels & Rope.

The journey to “Manticore” was long and drawn out due to the pandemic.

The idea for the new album was to be acoustic, which is why the duo spent time in New Orleans writing while their home was being renovated in South Carolina.

That time coincided with the last Mardi Gras before the world shut down and went into hiding.

Trent says the idea of having nothing but an acoustic guitar and a piano went out the window when the duo was afforded more time.

The couple returned to the recordings and indulged the opportunity to expand the sound of the album with no pressures or expectations regarding the calendar.

Trent says this was the most extended amount of time off the road since the band’s inception coupled with the creative outlet and subsequent work/life structure the album demanded created an anchor to some kind of sanity in a world that seemed to be truly losing its mind around them.

“I was grateful to have something to work on, to go into the shop every day for a few hours, get into something, exercise parts of my brain and feel excited about something when there really wasn’t a whole lot to feel excited about at the time,” Trent says of the process. “(The album) is not heavy metal, but in our guts, it feels a bit like heavy metal.”

Looking back at 10 years together as a duo, Hearst says her love for being on stage has grown the most.

“The performance part of it is my primary love,” she says. “What was once very easy, it takes time now. My body is aging more and it’s physically challenging to do it. We take things five years at a time. I’m shooting for 10-15 years before we head out on the cruise ships and start performing.”

Hearst and Trent also balance their home life while on tour, often working with family and friends to help take care of their children.

“It takes a whole tribe when we’re traveling and sometimes my sister is the nanny,” Hearst says. “With two kids, it’s a lot. We have a lot of women in our crew. The men in our crew jump in and help out. It’s very tribal and we’re very fortunate to have this kind of support for us to do what we love.”

Shovels & Rope
With Tre Burt
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18
WHERE: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe
HOW MUCH: $33 advance, $38 day of show, at ampconcerts.org or holdmyticket.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'A night full of emotions:' Johnny Burgin to perform ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been a few years since ... It's been a few years since Johnny Burgin performed in Albuquerque.The blues musician ...
2
Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A decade has passed since Cary ... A decade has passed since Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released their debut album for Dualtone Records, 'O' Be Joyful.'
3
'The Winchesters' a 'Supernatural' origin prequel set in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, ... 'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.
4
Christian artist Katy Nichole snags opening slot on Jeremy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Katy Nichole grew up listening to ... Katy Nichole grew up listening to Jeremy Camp. His music is what inspired her to be a musician, songwriter and worship leader. Today, the ...
5
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ... Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI ...
6
Suit alleges Las Cruces hospital illegally sued indigent patients
ABQnews Seeker
A woman sued by a Las ... A woman sued by a Las Cruces hospital filed a counterclaim this week alleging that Mountain View Regional Medical Center violated a state law ...
7
Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A driver has yet to be ... A driver has yet to be charged after allegedly striking a man who was working on his own vehicle, killing him, and running off ...
8
Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside a night club during a fight early last month in the North Valley. ...
9
Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American ... The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE.