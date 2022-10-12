Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

A decade has passed since Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released their debut album for Dualtone Records, “O’ Be Joyful.”

Since then, the husband-wife duo, known as Shovels & Rope, have toured the country, become parents and released seven full-length records.

The latest album is “Manticore.”

The duo is back on the road and will make a stop in Santa Fe at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“We’re excited about the tour,” Hearst says. “We’ve been working really steadily and we have this record that we’re really proud of. We’ve been touring off and on for the last year. But this tour, it reminds us of old times. We’re hitting the road for weeks at a time.”

Trent says it’s always exciting to have a new album and there’s a desire to play the new music.

“Yet you have to honor the people that have seen you for a long time,” Trent says. “That’s why it’s a little bit of a dance to put a set all together. We feed off an audience and want to make sure that we give our all when we get on stage.”

The journey to “Manticore” was long and drawn out due to the pandemic.

The idea for the new album was to be acoustic, which is why the duo spent time in New Orleans writing while their home was being renovated in South Carolina.

That time coincided with the last Mardi Gras before the world shut down and went into hiding.

Trent says the idea of having nothing but an acoustic guitar and a piano went out the window when the duo was afforded more time.

The couple returned to the recordings and indulged the opportunity to expand the sound of the album with no pressures or expectations regarding the calendar.

Trent says this was the most extended amount of time off the road since the band’s inception coupled with the creative outlet and subsequent work/life structure the album demanded created an anchor to some kind of sanity in a world that seemed to be truly losing its mind around them.

“I was grateful to have something to work on, to go into the shop every day for a few hours, get into something, exercise parts of my brain and feel excited about something when there really wasn’t a whole lot to feel excited about at the time,” Trent says of the process. “(The album) is not heavy metal, but in our guts, it feels a bit like heavy metal.”

Looking back at 10 years together as a duo, Hearst says her love for being on stage has grown the most.

“The performance part of it is my primary love,” she says. “What was once very easy, it takes time now. My body is aging more and it’s physically challenging to do it. We take things five years at a time. I’m shooting for 10-15 years before we head out on the cruise ships and start performing.”

Hearst and Trent also balance their home life while on tour, often working with family and friends to help take care of their children.

“It takes a whole tribe when we’re traveling and sometimes my sister is the nanny,” Hearst says. “With two kids, it’s a lot. We have a lot of women in our crew. The men in our crew jump in and help out. It’s very tribal and we’re very fortunate to have this kind of support for us to do what we love.”

Shovels & Rope

With Tre Burt

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18

WHERE: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $33 advance, $38 day of show, at ampconcerts.org or holdmyticket.com