‘The Winchesters’ a ‘Supernatural’ origin prequel set in the ’70s

Days on set of “The Winchesters” are so long, sometimes Nida Khurshid thinks about taking a nap.

She refrains from doing so because until she’s wrapped for the day, she has to stay on point.

Khurshid stars at Latika Desai in the fall TV fantasy series.

“Definitely it’s the prequel to ‘Supernatural,’ ” she says. “It’s a show about monsters and magic. That whole realm has intrigued me so much. I wanted to be a part of the world. Now I’m in the origin story of one of the longest-running TV series.”

“The Winchesters” debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on The CW. It will continue in that time slot throughout the season.

Before “Supernatural” brothers Sam and Dean, there was their parents John Winchester and Mary Campbell. The two are played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, respectively.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, “The Winchesters” is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

The series begins in 1972 while the two are in college.

Khurshid’s Latika is a hunter-in-training in the series, who quickly becomes part of their fab-four group of close-kit friends alongside Mary, John and Carlos, played by nonbinary star Jojo Fleites.

Khurshid says stepping into her character felt like “putting on a pair of comfortable pants.”

“I felt very at home with her,” she says. “She’s is smart and quiet, but she confident. She speaks the right way as she calms people down. She’s an eternal optimist and brilliant.”

As a Muslim with Hindi as her first language, Khurshid had to learn the cultural norms of her new country.

After studying 13 years of ballet and performing on stage knew that she wanted to get into modeling and acting, something that at first worried her mother due to cultural perceptions. She graduated from high school and began booking modeling and commercial jobs with her mother’s blessing.

Modeling afforded her the ability to travel, and she soon fell in love with learning about different cultures and people – something she attributes to her success as an actress. An avid foodie, she also enjoys taking cooking classes wherever her travels take her. After moving to Los Angeles, she began booking TV roles including two Shonda Rhimes series “Station 19” and “For the People.”

Because the show is set in the early 1970s, Khurshid it gave her the opportunity to think of how she would navigates the culture divides of her people during the implosive time in history.

“She’s from Pakistan and India heritage,” she says. “As I am. During this time period, there are a lot of issues. There has been so much change, but there’s a also a tone of work to still be done. I’m proud to be part of this series because it brings a character like Latika to the forefront. We need to have more Pakistanis on screen. I’m super grateful for this opportunity to showcase my culture through my character.”

Khurshid says going into the “Supernatural” world, she did have some nerves.

Yet, she says “The Winchesters” stands on its own ground.

“We obviously love and respect ‘Supernatural’ for so long,” she says. “Jensen (Ackles) and Jared (Padalecki) and the whole team has been so closely involved and making sure that we bring the best to the table. We’re in the same universe and have characters that you are familiar with. If you’ve never seen ‘Supernatural’ before, my hope is that we will create the show where you really want to know more about the characters, as well as the monster hunting. The core four grow during the first season and we can’t wait to peel back those layers.”

