The 10th Annual Blues Festival aims to help challenged youth

Singing the blues is an outlet, and Phil and Linda Oliveira aim to provide hope through the famed style of music to those who need it most.

The Oliveiras have organized their 10th Annual Blues Festival, which will take place Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Historic Lobo Theater. The fundraiser’s mission is to help challenged youth find their path to recovery.

“The blues, to me, is a very simplistic genre,” Phil Oliveira said. “It’s been a way that so many people express themselves.”

Though this is the 10th anniversary of the event, the Oliveiras took a year off in 2020 due the pandemic, and 2021’s version was held virtually. This year will be the first time it is held at the newly-renovated Lobo Theater.

A slew of acts are participating in the event, including a performance by six students from Alamosa Elementary School. The main headliner will be Cody Jasper, an up-and-coming blues artist from Amarillo, Texas, who just signed a new deal with Tres Hombres, a global booking agency based in Belgium.

“There’s no doubt he’s the most gifted guitarist singer-songwriter that I’ve come across in my life,” Phil Oliveira said about Jasper.

Jasper’s story is much like those of the youth the Oliveiras support. They explained the musician had a rough upbringing and music served as a release, an escape even.

“It was very frustrating for him because he had all this talent and no way to get it out,” Linda Oliveira said.

The Oliveiras have a special connection with Jasper. They said they helped him find his way and never gave up on him, and in return, the musician has been the spokesman for their nonprofit since 2014.

The Oliveiras, through The Freedom in Music Project, have donated over 200 guitars with accessories to schools, detention centers and recovery facilities across New Mexico and the region. Through teaching the craft, they believe music can offer an alternative path for troubled youth.

“If you have a different way to express yourself with music, it gives you a shot of hopefully not going down that road of drugs and crime. That’s what this whole project is all about, to find mentors that can teach and spend time with these kids,” Phil Oliveira said.

The Blues Festival is one of the main ways that the Oliveiras drive support for their cause. With a ticket purchase, attendees will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win signed guitars, and there will be other memorabilia and art up for auction. There will also be a viewing of a documentary about The Freedom in Music Project for audiences to learn more about the Oliveira’s plight, which includes Jasper’s inspiring story.

Most importantly, it’s about the music and the cause. Everyone has a story; everyone needs to express themselves – whether through singing, playing or listening to the blues.

Linda Oliveira said, “We’ve all had strife and problems throughout our lives, everybody does, but the blues gives you that opportunity to put it out there.”