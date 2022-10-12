 Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema and discussion - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema and discussion

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The documentary “Vincent Who?” will screen on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church. (Courtesy of Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival)

Telling stories of a community is educational – and priceless.

This is the reason Paul Jew diligently works to make the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival come to life.

The film festival is in its sixth year and continues to draw an audience.

Jew along with others in the community plan for months to create a full day of film and discussion.

This year’s festival takes place from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE.

“Putting on the festival is a credit to the team and the people that are around me,” Jew says. “By sharing with the city, we want to continue to bring these types of stories to the community.”

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with the documentary, “Chinatown Rising.” The film dives deep into the Asian-American Civil Rights movement from the 1960s through the 1980s. The story is told from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition.

Awkwafina, center, in a scene from “The Farewell.” (Courtesy of A24)

At 10:40 a.m., the short film “Dear Corky,” which has been featured at dozens of film festivals around the world.

“Vincent Who?” screens at 11:05 a.m. and a panel discussion will take place at 12:45 p.m.

The panel includes Harold Bailey of the NAACP, Farah Nousheen, director of UNM AAPI Resource Center and filmmakers.

The animated film “Over the Moon” screens at 1:45 p.m. and the Oscar nominated film “The Farewell” screens at 3:40 p.m.

“The goal is to have a diverse slate of films,” Jew says. “We wanted to showcase documentaries that tell our stories, as well as feature films that bring Chinese American culture to the forefront.”

Siu Wong, an organizer of the festival, says last year the festival featured about 100 people coming out of the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to having a larger number this year,” she says.

Corky Lee is seen in the short film, “Dear Corky.” (Courtesy of Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival)

Wong says with all the of the anti-Asian hate that has happened in Albuquerque and across the world, they are using the film festival to educate.

“I feel great about the six years that we’ve had so far with the festival,” Wong says. “The community has stepped up to support us. We have elected officials who are helping us out all year.”

“Chinatown Rising” is a documentary that will screen at the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival.

Jew says the theme of the festival is “Our Common Humanity.”

“No matter where you are from, we all want equal opportunity and justice,” Jew says. “That’s what we all strive for. When we are able to share our films and stories, it creates a bond because it is so familiar to that of other people. When we see films with other points of view, it helps us identify the commonality among us.”

Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE

HOW MUCH: Free admission; $10 donation per person suggested. Registration and tickets at abqtodo.com

Home » Blogs » Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema and discussion

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Shovels & Rope will make a stop in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A decade has passed since Cary ... A decade has passed since Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released their debut album for Dualtone Records, 'O' Be Joyful.'
2
'The Winchesters' a 'Supernatural' origin prequel set in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, ... 'The Winchesters' debuted 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.
3
'A night full of emotions:' Johnny Burgin to perform ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been a few years since ... It's been a few years since Johnny Burgin performed in Albuquerque.The blues musician ...
4
Christian artist Katy Nichole snags opening slot on Jeremy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Katy Nichole grew up listening to ... Katy Nichole grew up listening to Jeremy Camp. His music is what inspired her to be a musician, songwriter and worship leader. Today, the ...
5
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ... Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI ...
6
Suit alleges Las Cruces hospital illegally sued indigent patients
ABQnews Seeker
A woman sued by a Las ... A woman sued by a Las Cruces hospital filed a counterclaim this week alleging that Mountain View Regional Medical Center violated a state law ...
7
Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A driver has yet to be ... A driver has yet to be charged after allegedly striking a man who was working on his own vehicle, killing him, and running off ...
8
Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside a night club during a fight early last month in the North Valley. ...
9
Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American ... The 6th Annual Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE.