Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival a day of cinema and discussion

Telling stories of a community is educational – and priceless.

This is the reason Paul Jew diligently works to make the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival come to life.

The film festival is in its sixth year and continues to draw an audience.

Jew along with others in the community plan for months to create a full day of film and discussion.

This year’s festival takes place from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio NE.

“Putting on the festival is a credit to the team and the people that are around me,” Jew says. “By sharing with the city, we want to continue to bring these types of stories to the community.”

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with the documentary, “Chinatown Rising.” The film dives deep into the Asian-American Civil Rights movement from the 1960s through the 1980s. The story is told from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition.

At 10:40 a.m., the short film “Dear Corky,” which has been featured at dozens of film festivals around the world.

“Vincent Who?” screens at 11:05 a.m. and a panel discussion will take place at 12:45 p.m.

The panel includes Harold Bailey of the NAACP, Farah Nousheen, director of UNM AAPI Resource Center and filmmakers.

The animated film “Over the Moon” screens at 1:45 p.m. and the Oscar nominated film “The Farewell” screens at 3:40 p.m.

“The goal is to have a diverse slate of films,” Jew says. “We wanted to showcase documentaries that tell our stories, as well as feature films that bring Chinese American culture to the forefront.”

Siu Wong, an organizer of the festival, says last year the festival featured about 100 people coming out of the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to having a larger number this year,” she says.

Wong says with all the of the anti-Asian hate that has happened in Albuquerque and across the world, they are using the film festival to educate.

“I feel great about the six years that we’ve had so far with the festival,” Wong says. “The community has stepped up to support us. We have elected officials who are helping us out all year.”

Jew says the theme of the festival is “Our Common Humanity.”

“No matter where you are from, we all want equal opportunity and justice,” Jew says. “That’s what we all strive for. When we are able to share our films and stories, it creates a bond because it is so familiar to that of other people. When we see films with other points of view, it helps us identify the commonality among us.”