NM breweries take home a quartet of medals from the Great American Beer Festival

This year four New Mexico breweries brought home medals from the Great American Beer Festival recently held in Denver.

Santa Fe’s Rowley Farmhouse Ales took the gold medal for its Gradissant-Montmorency Cherry in the Belgian Fruit Beer category, which had entries from 66 breweries.

Gradissant-Montmorency Cherry is part of a four pack box set that is available in limited numbers at the brewery.

“Wow! We are grateful and humbled to win gold for 1/4th of our 6th anniversary box set,” the brewery wrote on its Facebook page. “… I want to thank everyone who continues to support our mission to make the best beer we can manage to make!”

Flix Brewhouse-Albuquerque won a silver medal for its ABQ Lucha Libre in the Australasian, Latin American or Tropical Light Lager category, which had 69 entries. The Mexican lager is described as light, clean and crisp. It is available at the movie house located on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Ex Novo Brewing Co. in Corrales was awarded a silver medal for its Sons of Scotland in the Scotch Ale category, which had a total of 44 entries. The brewery also won Best Booth at the festival.

“We’re bringing back some hardware from GABF,” Ex Novo-Corrales wrote on its Facebook page. “Honored to be taking home a Great American Beer Festival silver medal for our Sons of Scotland Scotch Ale! Shoutout to our stellar brew team and staff for making this incredible beer! Well deserved!”

Also in the Scotch Ale category, Albuquerque’s Quarter Celtic Brewpub received a bronze medal for its Kill or be Kilt. The beer is an authentic Scotch ale that features premium Golden Promise malt. The heritage barley is a traditional variety grown in Scotland and is a key ingredient in classical Scottish ales, according to the brewpub’s website.

Crews from Ex Novo and Rowley Farmhouse Ales attended the event. Quarter Celtic and Flix Brewhouse-Albuquerque were not in attendance.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the Great American Beer Festival. There were 300 medals awarded in 98 beer categories covering 177 different beer styles. Entries were judged by 235 beer experts from seven countries including the United States.

The competition, presented by the Brewers Association, showcased 500 breweries from 46 states, including Washington D.C. with more than 2,000 different beers poured on the festival floor. The event is the nation’s largest professional beer competition.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” according to Chris Williams, competition director. “With 9,904 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.”

For a full list of winners and other festival information, visit greatamericanbeerfestival.com.