Lamb of God coming to Isleta Amphitheater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Lamb of God released its album “Omens” on Oct. 7, and will perform at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Courtesy of Travis Shin)

Mark Morton needs some down time after arriving home from a European tour.

“I’m at home for a minute and then we head back out on the road for the tour again,” Morton says. “I have time to wash all my laundry.”

Life on the road is something Morton has gotten used to as part of the heavy metal band Lamb of God.

The band is bringing its “Omens Tour” to Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be joined by Killswitch Engage, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy.

Lamb of God is also touring in support of its latest album, “Omens,” which was released on Oct. 7.

“Omens” marks the band’s ninth album.

Morton says depending on where you start the clock, the album took longer than a year to make.

“Willie (Adler) and John (Campbell) are always writing,” he explains. “During that time when we weren’t able to tour and after we released the self-titled album, we did a few things away from the band. I did some writing for other people and I did studio work.”

Morton says it was around that time that he and Adler were getting together to work on Lamb of God music.

“Eventually we had a bunch of great demos that we liked,” he says. “Doing the band process, everyone wrote their own parts. We started to put lyrics and then booked the studio.”

Morton says getting to “Omens” was a process in itself.

Though the band collectively knows the direction its going because “Omens” is the ninth album.

“We know what to expect,” he says from the process. “Randy (Blythe) and I call it ‘killing your darlings.’ If the other guys don’t feel connected to it, then the song is gone. We’ve had albums that have 14 or 15 songs to it and the albums suffered for it. We try to keep the song list super tight.”

Morton says when these battles occur, the band knows that there are options.

“Instead of having four mediocre songs on an album, we will look for ways to take the best parts of those songs and make one great song,” he says. “Over the years, we’ve learned that we care more about the music we put out. We put so much of ourselves into it. There’s creative vulnerability when we try new things. We’re willing to make mistakes and learn from them.”

Morton will turn 50 at the end of November.

He’s used the milestone as a chance to look back as his life and career in music.

“In my 20s, I was playing clubs and wanted more as the ambition set in,” he says. “I’m turning 50 and I think now I have this wonderful vantage point. The band is bigger than we’ve ever been and we’re still inspired creatively. We get along better than we ever have and I’m grateful to still be here. We’re bringing people joy every night. I know that I’ve done my best in writing and performance and that’s great to know that we’re reaching new people.”

Lamb of God: Omens Tour
With Killswitch Engage, Animals as Leaders, Fit for an Autopsy

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University SE

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $25, plus fees, at livenation.com

