Christian superstar musician to play concert at Calvary Church

Jeremy Camp’s life lately has been full speed ahead.

He and his family returned from a recent trip – one that he is cherishing because his children are getting older.

The traveling life is welcome after nearly two years of being off the road due to the pandemic.

“It’s nonstop but it’s not like a busy where I don’t feel overwhelmed,” Camp says. “I’ve learned to pace myself. When I’m on the road, the family comes with me. During the pandemic, my kids were like, ‘Dad, we miss the road.’ To hear that was comforting. They are so used to traveling with me.”

Camp is bringing his “I Still Believe Tour” to Calvary Church on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Opening for him Katy Nichole.

Camp burst onto the Christian music scene 20 years ago. Since then, he’s amassed hits that include “Dead Man Walking,” “Keep Me in the Moment,” “When You Speak” and “I Still Believe.”

Camp’s daughter is turning 18 and going to Norway for six months.

He’s been trying to stay in the moment as she navigates the next chapter in her life.

“She’s also doing an album right now and I’m producing,” he says. “It’s crazy to think how fast life has went by. I have a daughter who is an adult now. We’re a family that is getting older and in a few years, it’s just going to be me and my wife.”

Camp’s most recent single is “Getting Started” and he wrote it to be a universal song.

“I wrote it understanding that no matter what season of life you are in, every day is a chance for something new,” he says. “There’s hope that comes with the song. No matter what age you are, you can still achieve your goals. You’ve stuck with it and God breathes new life into each day. That’s where the freedom and beauty comes. He offers us this all the time. We just have to pay attention.”

With 20 years of music under his belt, Camp is strategic when it comes to planning his set.

He’s also humbled that the music he’s created now spans across generations of fans.

“I can’t get on stage and perform 50 songs,” he says laughing. “I go by what I think is fresh or relevant for where we’re at. There are songs that are close to me and give people hope. I want to perform those. As I’ve grown up doing this, I’ve learned to look back and remember all the hard work my team has done. I’ve found my voice along the way. I remember in the early 2000s, I had frosted tips, sideburns and earrings. All of that learning has made me the man I am today.”