Fashion artist Doug Wiggins hosting a food drive to benefit Storehouse New Mexico

By day Doug Wiggins puts his creative touch on fashion.

It’s a career where he is a company of one.

Growing up in New Mexico, Wiggins has experienced his share of hardship.

Which is why his design company, Done By Doug, often hosts a canned food drive.

“This is the second one this year and it’s an easy way to give back to the community that has supported me,” Wiggins says. “With my fashion design label, I have a platform to make a difference.”

Wiggins is hosting a canned food drive from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Power Plant, located at 3719 Fourth NW.

All of the donations will be given to Storehouse New Mexico.

Wiggins is also hosting a raffle for the event. For every five items donated, the person will receive an entry into the raffle where the prize is a custom piece done by Wiggins.

“This is my way of thanking those that donate,” he says.

Wiggins founded Done by Doug in 2019.

On a daily basis, he is creating fashion. Recently, he began to post videos via his Instagram showing his creative process.

“I had a friend tell me that I should be doing this,” he says of the videos. “It’s really expanded the reach of what I do. Expressing yourself through fashion is one of the most powerful things.

Wiggins is also able to spark conversations through his fashion.

“My work often lives in the area of speaking out against acts of violence or the social injustices in our society,” he says. “It’s important to make a social commentary on that and get people talking, regardless if they like my work or not. It’s meant to be a conduit.”

By putting on the canned food drives, Wiggins wants to inspire others to do something for the community.

“This is the avenue I’ve chosen,” he says. “It takes time to make change. Make all of the steps count.”