 Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 1 candidate Thomas Montoya - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 1 candidate Thomas Montoya

By The Candidate

1947791
Thomas C. Montoya, Republican candidate for New Mexico Supreme Court, position 1. (Courtesy Thomas C. Montoya)

NAME: Thomas C. Montoya

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 41 years civil practice family law; shareholder, Atkinson & Kelsey, P.A.; Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory: “AV Preeminent Rating.” “AV Preeminent Peer Rated Attorneys are an elite group of attorneys who have been rated highly by their peers as having Very High Ethical Standards and an A grade”; American Law Institute: 23 years

EDUCATION: J.D. 1978 University of Southern California

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: tommontoya.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Lead author/editor: New Mexico Domestic Relations Law (Michie-Butterworth, 1995); chair: Supreme Court Rules Committee promulgated statewide rules for domestic relations and domestic violence cases; co-chair: Child Support Guidelines Commission promulgated statutory Child Support Guidelines; 2010 New Mexico Business Weekly “Best Of The Bar”; New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Married 35 years; two children, both lawyers, home schooled (by spouse); three times qualified as district court judge by Judicial Selection Nominating Commission; appointed to Judicial Selection Nominating Commission; three times quoted as authority by N.M. Court of Appeals; received 48% of 2020 statewide vote for New Mexico Court of Appeals

 

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

For 41 years, I devoted myself to problems faced by families and children in our state. I have written, lobbied and obtained sponsors for over 30 statutory enactments in family law to address solutions to those problems. I understand victims of crime from service on the Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

 

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

Election Guide

Home » 2022 election » Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 1 candidate Thomas Montoya

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM teacher vacancies near pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
Despite lingering issues, there seems to ... Despite lingering issues, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel
2
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ... Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI ...
3
Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a man ... Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside a night club during a fight early last month in the North Valley. ...
4
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
5
Archdiocese files bankruptcy plan
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will ... Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will be awarded more than $121 million
6
Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
A driver has yet to be ... A driver has yet to be charged after allegedly striking a man who was working on his own vehicle, killing him, and running off ...
7
Ronchetti outraises Lujan Grisham as Election Day nears
2022 election
Incumbent has raised in excess of ... Incumbent has raised in excess of $11.1M, while the challenger has raised more than $7.8M
8
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
9
Balloon Fiesta offers rain checks
ABQnews Seeker
Hold on to your 2022 tickets ... Hold on to your 2022 tickets for next year
10
Proposed anti-harassment changes fail on tie vote
ABQnews Seeker
Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will ... Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will remain the same