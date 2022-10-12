Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 1 candidate Thomas Montoya

NAME: Thomas C. Montoya

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 41 years civil practice family law; shareholder, Atkinson & Kelsey, P.A.; Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory: “AV Preeminent Rating.” “AV Preeminent Peer Rated Attorneys are an elite group of attorneys who have been rated highly by their peers as having Very High Ethical Standards and an A grade”; American Law Institute: 23 years

EDUCATION: J.D. 1978 University of Southern California

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: tommontoya.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Lead author/editor: New Mexico Domestic Relations Law (Michie-Butterworth, 1995); chair: Supreme Court Rules Committee promulgated statewide rules for domestic relations and domestic violence cases; co-chair: Child Support Guidelines Commission promulgated statutory Child Support Guidelines; 2010 New Mexico Business Weekly “Best Of The Bar”; New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Married 35 years; two children, both lawyers, home schooled (by spouse); three times qualified as district court judge by Judicial Selection Nominating Commission; appointed to Judicial Selection Nominating Commission; three times quoted as authority by N.M. Court of Appeals; received 48% of 2020 statewide vote for New Mexico Court of Appeals

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

For 41 years, I devoted myself to problems faced by families and children in our state. I have written, lobbied and obtained sponsors for over 30 statutory enactments in family law to address solutions to those problems. I understand victims of crime from service on the Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.