NM awards $1.1 million for soil projects

Healthy soil soaks up water and helps organic material thrive in an ecosystem beneath the surface.

The New Mexico Agriculture Department has awarded $1.1 million for soil projects, the agency announced Wednesday.

The funding is the most awarded in a single year since the program started in 2019.

NMDA Cabinet Secretary Jeff Witte said the 50 projects will use innovative approaches for agriculture in New Mexico’s arid climate.

Grantees include individual farms and ranches, soil and water conservation districts and pueblos.

“Healthy soil is more resilient to drought, and I hope more farmers, ranchers, dairy producers and other land managers are inspired to apply for this funding in the future,” Witte said.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish received $43,000 to study crops that grow well in salty soil at the Bernardo Wildlife Area between Belen and Socorro.

Gabriella Coughlin, an MRGCD agronomist, said the team will plant annual and perennial crops and a mix of natural fertilizers.

Game and Fish currently grows corn and alfalfa on the land to feed cranes and other migratory birds.

“We’ll measure to see if we have higher organic residue for things like peas versus oats, and then within those crops, do they help take up more salt or soften that salt effect,” Coughlin said.

Sodium can form a crust on the soil surface and prevent water from infiltrating.

Generations of Middle Rio Grande farmers have used gypsum to reduce salt, but that often causes a calcium buildup that pushes out other nutrients.

Cover crops are another way to create healthy soil.

“The idea is if you grow something with a lot of organic matter, you might be able to knock off a lot of those salt particles from the soil surface,” Coughlin said.

The agencies will also use the grant to track rainfall and irrigation efficiency and host landowner workshops at the site.