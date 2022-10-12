What to do this week: Oct. 14-20

Though it’s getting colder outsider, there are still lots of fun activities to partake in locally. Whether it is Music in Corrales or the Electric Playhouse, there is something for everyone.

NM United

Join the home squad for Blackout Night as they take on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.

Tickets start at $19, plus fees, at tickets.newmexicoutd.com

Music in Corrales

Come out and jam out to New Mexico-based Western music group The Cowboy Way.

The concert, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, will be held at the Alfredo Garcia Community Barn, 6710 Rio Grande Blvd. in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

In 2021, the group won the International Western Music Association’s “Group of the Year” award for the fourth time.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the gate if available, and can be bought at musicincorrales.org/tickets

“Caldwell’s Bomb”

This weekend, visit the Black Cat Cultural Center, 3011-13 Monte Vista Blvd. NE, for a dark comedy set a decade ago.

It is the summer of 2010 and a small town in Missouri town is suffering. Many of the town’s most fed-up men have formed a militia to battle those they blame.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Tickets are $20, plus fees, at actorsstudio66.org/ticketing

On the Rocks: Rio to the Sea

Join ABQ BioPark Aquarium, 2601 Central NW, for an after-hours happy hour from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Tickets for the 21+ event are $55 each and come with a themed welcome drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic available) and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets must be bought online in advance at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com/tickets/400020

UNM Softball

This weekend, head on down to campus to watch the Lobos take on the Odessa Wranglers at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in a double header. Then UNM will host the New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls at noon Saturday, Oct. 15.

Single game tickets are $5 and can be purchased prior to the game by calling 505-925-5626, in-person at The Pit ticket office or on game day at the softball field. Visit golobos.com for more info.

“Music for the Eyes”

Pull up to the Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW, as it debuts the immersive experience “Music for the Eyes, A New Georgia O’Keeffe Exhibit,” in collaboration with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

The exhibit runs various times throughout the day through Nov. 27.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees, at electricplayhouse.com

Strike up the bands

Saturday, Oct. 15, the bands take the field at University Stadium for the 44th Annual Zia Marching Band Fiesta. The first notes start at 8 a.m.

Parking fees for the fiesta will be $7 before 3 p.m., and $12 after, at University Stadium, 1111 University Blvd. SE.

The fiesta is sponsored by the University of New Mexico Bands and is one of the most biggest marching band events in the Southwest. Tickets run $6-$16 at golobos.com

Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride”

Fridays in October come hang out at Central and Unser Branch Library, 8081 Central NW, for a series of scary movies.

Friday, Oct. 14, the library will be showing “Corpse Bride,” at 3:30 p.m.

No registration required. Call 505-768-4320 for more information.