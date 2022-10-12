 Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in ABQ nightclub shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside a night club during a fight early last month in the North Valley.

Oscar Valdez (MDC)

Oscar Valdez, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment in connection with the Sept. 1 incident.

Valdez was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney, and his family declined to comment.

Valdez and another man were shot in the incident but it is unclear from the complaint who shot Valdez, according to court records.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Valdez until trial, saying he “could have easily killed any number of people that were in the club with his actions.”

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Leo’s night club on Candelaria NW, near 12th, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found bullet casings in and outside the bar along with blood near the bathroom.

Police said the DJ at the time was “covered in blood” and told officers a man shot at him, but missed, during an argument. The DJ told police he and others disarmed the shooter and he ran outside.
Another witness told police the shooter fired at the building before leaving, according to the complaint.

Valdez called 911 to report being shot and was taken to a hospital.

Police said Valdez told them he was celebrating his birthday at Leo’s when he got pistol-whipped and shot in the bathroom. Around that time, a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound and told police he was shot at Leo’s.

The man told police he did not know who shot him and “did not want to pursue charges in fear of retaliation,” according to the complaint. Video from the club showed women fighting before Valdez pistol-whipped a man and shot the gun in the air.

Police said the video showed Valdez and the DJ fighting as another man pointed a gun at Valdez until he was disarmed. The video showed Valdez grab a rifle from his SUV and shoot the building and an adjacent taco truck.

The owner of Leo’s and the DJ identified Valdez as the shooter in a photo array.

“It is unknown when (Valdez) was shot, it is unknown if the firearm went off when the other individuals were trying to take it from him, or if he was in fact shot in the bathroom where there are no cameras,” according to the complaint.

