 Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash - Albuquerque Journal

Investigation ongoing in fatal SE ABQ crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate after a man was fatally struck by a driver while working on his vehicle Monday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A driver has yet to be charged after allegedly striking a man who was working on his own vehicle, killing him, and running off on Monday in Southeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the investigation is ongoing.

She said police responded sometime before 5:30 p.m. to a crash in the 900 block of Wilmoore SE, near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez. The man who was struck was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Atkins said police determined the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser had turned on to Wilmoore from Avenida Cesar Chavez “in a reckless manner.” She said the victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser crashed into the vehicle he was working on.

“The victim appears to have possibly been hit by the PT Cruiser causing him to then hit the vehicle he was working on,” Atkins said.

She said the driver of the PT Cruiser, a woman, fled the scene on foot “but was identified and charges against her are pending at this time.”

