Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 2 candidate Briana Zamora

NAME: Briana Zamora

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: New Mexico Supreme Court justice

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Recommended four times by a bipartisan judicial nominating commission for Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Metropolitan Court; justice, New Mexico Supreme Court; judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals; judge, 2nd Judicial District Court; judge, Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court; judge, “Homeless Court”; judge, “Courts to School” program; judge, Drug Court; attorney, Zamora Law Firm; attorney, Butt, Thornton & Baehr, P.C.; Tribal-State Judicial Consortium member for five years and currently serve as Supreme Court liaison; Supreme Court liaison, Mental Health and Competency Commission; Supreme Court liaison, Children’s Court Improvement Commission; Supreme Court liaison, Children’s Court Judges Association; mediator attorney, New Mexico Workers Compensation Administration; assistant attorney general, New Mexico attorney general; assistant public defender/assistant district attorney; member, Committee on the Code of Judicial Conduct; alternate member, Tribal-State Judicial Consortium; volunteer judge and volunteer guest speaker for Teen Court; member, Committee on the Judiciary; formerly on board of directors, New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association; previous national representative, Hispanic National Bar Association to the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division; former chair-elect, New Mexico Young Lawyers Division; former board of directors, New Mexico Young Lawyers Division

EDUCATION: University of New Mexico School of Law, Juris Doctorate, 2000; New Mexico State University, Bachelor of Arts, 1996

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: KeepJusticeZamora.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: My major professional accomplishment was my journey to the Supreme Court. I am one of the only judges in New Mexico history to serve at every level of New Mexico’s court system. My judicial experience began at the Metropolitan Court, what I often refer to as the “People’s Court,” where in addition to my day-to-day docket I presided over Homeless Court at St. Martin’s Homeless Shelter and Courts to School at our local high schools. I moved on to district court and the Court of Appeals. After being vetted and recommended two times by a bipartisan judicial nominating commission, I was appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: My greatest life accomplishment is as a mother to my two amazing children, especially during tough times such as the pandemic and virtual schooling.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I have dedicated my career to public service. As the only candidate who was recommended by the bipartisan judicial nominating commission, I have the experience for the high demands of this position. I have presided over 20,000 cases and issued opinions in every area of the law.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

While I have never been arrested or convicted of any misdemeanor, felony or drunken driving, more than 25 years ago, as a teenager, I received a citation for taking a very low-priced item from a store. I immediately accepted responsibility. The case was deferred and dismissed.