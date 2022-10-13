 Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 2 candidate Kerry Morris - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: State Supreme Court, position 2 candidate Kerry Morris

By The Candidate

1947789
Kerry J. Morris, Republican candidate for New Mexico Supreme Court, position 2. (Courtesy Kerry Morris)

NAME: Kerry J. Morris

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Lawyer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: I have been a lawyer for 41 years. I am a former prosecutor. Over these 41 years I have represented thousands of individuals, small businesses and state agencies as well as others in a wide variety of legal matters.

EDUCATION: J.D. 1981, UNM Law School.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: morrisforsupremecourt.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a problem solver first and litigator last means that my major accomplishment is successfully representing my clients for 41 years, often without going to trial.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: I have been married for 36 years and raised four children.

 

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I will bring much needed balance along with the common sense that comes from 41 years of being a lawyer, raising a family, and nearly 70 years of living in New Mexico.

 

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? Other that traffic tickets,

No.

