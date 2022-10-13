Christian artist Katy Nichole snags opening slot on Jeremy Camp tour

Katy Nichole grew up listening to Jeremy Camp.

His music is what inspired her to be a musician, songwriter and worship leader.

Today, the 22-year-old musician finds herself in the opening slot for Camp’s “I Still Believe Tour,” which makes a stop at Calvary Church in Albuquerque.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity,” Nichole says. “Making music is something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been pretty amazing to have my music heard.

The past year has been a whirlwind for Nichole as she is one of the fastest rising Christian musicians.

She released her debut single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” in January and it quickly reached No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. The song also garnered her a Dove Award nomination.

If that wasn’t enough, Nichole and Big Daddy Weave released the single, “God is in This Story,” which reached the top spot again on the Hot Christian Song Chart.

When it comes to writing, Nichole says each song has its own journey.

“Every song has a different meaning,” she says. “Within those songs, I’m grateful to praise Jesus. A lot of the ideas, I came up with by myself. I found myself writing a lot with other writers.”

It’s during those sessions that Nichole is able to open up more about her life experiences.

Six of those tracks are featured on her self-titled debut EP, which was released on June 24.

“There are some other songs that didn’t make the cut,” she says. “There wasn’t room for the songs, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be released at some point.”

Nichole’s love for writing hit warp speed as she began to lead worship.

“I had been doing secular music,” she says. “Writing now is so different from when I started.”

For the songs that made the EP, Nichole hopes that fans will connect with what she has to say about her journey so far.

“All of the songs came at the right time,” she says. “There are songs that haven’t been heard yet. Until I’m ready to share that part of my story, then the song will make it onto an album.”

As Nichole travels around the country opening for Camp, she fins the experience surreal.

“(Jeremy’s) character is amazing,” she says. “The way he treats others is amazing and I get to learn from his leadership.”

Jeremy Camp’s ‘I Still Believe Tour’

Featuring Katy Nichole

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18

WHERE: Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Road NE

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $24, plus fees, at platformtickets.com