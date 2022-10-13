Boys prep soccer: Volcano Vista creates separation in district by beating Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO — The top of the District 1-5 boys soccer standings look exactly the same Thursday as they did Wednesday.

But the margin between the top two teams grew a little — and significantly, too — on Wednesday night.

Sophomore Jovany Orona had two early first-half goals, and Bryan Rivas added the clincher in the 75th minute in Volcano Vista’s 3-1 victory over second-place Rio Rancho.

“Huge,” Hawks coach Billy Thiebaut said after the win. “We called it ‘Championship Wednesday.’ Great team (in Rio Rancho), great competition, and this is the team that is chasing us. We came out ready to play.”

Class 5A’s second-ranked Hawks (11-1-3 overall) remained unbeaten in district play, moving to 4-0-1 in league action.

The Rams (8-4-4), ranked No. 7, fell to 3-2-1 in the district, and with two head-to-head losses to Volcano Vista, the Hawks are in position to clinch the regular-season title on Saturday when they play host to Atrisco Heritage.

Sandia Prep is the only team to have beaten Volcano Vista in full time.

“Just an exciting day,” said the soft-spoken Orona.

Orona scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season in rapid-fire succession, first in the eighth minute, and then four minutes later.

Rio Rancho coach John Shepard said his center back was having a medical issue for the first eight minutes.

“So yeah, we started pretty slow and spotted them some goals, but credit to them for taking some killer shots,” Shepard said.

Rio Rancho finishes its district schedule with Cibola and Atrisco Heritage next week.

The Rams certainly gave themselves chances after falling into that two-goal hole.

Eventually, Rio Rancho did get that first goal, with Edgar Alarcon’s close-quarters shot in the 57th minute cutting the Volcano Vista lead to 2-1. Rio Rancho had a couple of other high-quality opportunities that it wasn’t quite able to finish.

Volcano Vista finally put it away on Rivas’ left-footed blast from 20 yards out and a two-goal cushion. He is the younger brother of New Mexico United’s Sergio Rivas.

“This is such a competitive district, and it’s a great feat to beat these guys twice,” Thiebaut said. “We put some pressure on the guys tonight and they really responded.”