How does it feel to lose to the Aggies? It’s painful, as two Lobo staffers know

Not a single player on the 2022 University of New Mexico football roster has played in a loss to New Mexico State.

Dante Caro and Jake Rothschiller, who’ve had that experience, absolutely do not recommend it.

And they’re highly motivated to help prevent another NMSU victory on Saturday.

Rothschiller, UNM’s linebackers coach, played for the Lobos from 2014-17. He experienced losses to the Aggies in 2016 and 2017.

Caro, a Lobo defensive back from 2010-13, is now a UNM defensive graduate assistant. New Mexico State beat the Lobos in 2010 and 2011. Caro is from Las Cruces and was recruited by his hometown school but chose UNM instead.

Rothschiller said he hasn’t hesitated this week to share with his Lobo linebackers how it feels to lose the Rio Grande Rivalry game. The teams play for the 112th time on Saturday in Las Cruces, the Lobos riding a three-game win streak. One player, offensive lineman Radson Jang, remains from the UNM team that lost to the Aggies in 2017. Jang, however, did not play in that game.

“I try to give those guys as much experience from when I was a player as possible,” Rothschiller said after Wednesday’s practice. “Each week presents a new experience for them that I’ve been through before, and of course I’ve shared my past experiences with them.”

Caro has done the same.

“You know how (losing to the Aggies) feels,” he said, “and you try to express that however you can to the guys that are actually going to be playing this week.”

For Rothschiller, the losses to NMSU came in agonizing fashion – by one point in 2016 and by two the following year.

In 2016, in Las Cruces, the Lobos led 31-22 in the fourth quarter but lost 32-31. The Lobos would go on to a 9-4 record, their best during coach Bob Davie’s eight-year tenure, including a victory over UTSA in the New Mexico Bowl.

But, Rothschiller said, “If we beat (NMSU), we have a 10-win season. You don’t know that at the time … But it sucks losing.”

The following year in Albuquerque, it was NMSU that jumped in front. A furious fourth-quarter rally led by redshirt freshman quarterback Tevaka Tuioti brought the Lobos back within two points at 30-28, but a two-point pass attempt was broken up.

“Yeah,” Rothschiller said. “You never forget those things.”

In 2008, Caro quarterbacked the Las Cruces High Bulldawgs to a New Mexico big-school state championship. First recruited by the staff of then-UNM coach Rocky Long, he became part of coach Mike Locksley’s first signing class in 2009.

Caro watched from the sidelines as a redshirt when the Lobos lost 20-17 to the Aggies in 2009. He played the following two seasons as UNM lost 16-14 .in 2010 and 42-28 in 2011.

Being from Las Cruces, he said on Wednesday, made the cuts a bit deeper.

“It gets you a little bit because obviously you know (NMSU) very well, just being around it growing up. … You do want to leave (Las Cruces) with a victory, and when you don’t it does feel a certain way.”

In closing, it should be noted that Caro and Rothschiller also experienced two victories apiece over NMSU during their highly successful playing careers at UNM.

Rothschiller, a California native, came to UNM as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and as a safety was named the team’s Player of the Year in 2017.

After his playing career, he stayed on as a graduate assistant for four years. In January, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales hired Rothschiller full time as linebackers coach.

Caro, as a senior free safety in 2013, ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 53.

He counts his current position on the UNM staff as having come full circle, since it was current UNM cornerbacks coach Troy Reffett who first offered him a scholarship while on Long’s staff some 14 years ago.

“Being back (at UNM) and having the opportunity coaching here has been great as a GA,” he said.

Said Rothschiller: “Albuquerque is home to me. You never want to lose a game, obviously, but this is our rivalry game and these guys (the players) know how important rivalry games are.”

QB COMMITS: Devon Dampier, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior quarterback from Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona, has commited to attend UNM, the Arizona Republic reported.

