Lobo women picked 2nd in Mountain West; McGruder earns preseason all-league nod

When in doubt, forecast more of the same.

That’s a tried-and-true formula for preseason polls and voters had little reason to abandon it when predicting the Mountain West women’s basketball order of finish for 2022-23.

UNLV and the University of New Mexico, last season’s respective first- and second-place finishers, are picked first and second in the league’s annual poll of coaches and media members. The Rebels, with four returning starters, received 26 of 28 first-place votes, while the Lobos (three returning starters) got the other two.

“Not too surprising,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “(Coaches) are not allowed to vote for their own teams but I would have voted for UNLV anyway. They won it last year, they have a lot back, they’re the team to beat.”

Similar to the poll, the MWC’s preseason player awards read a lot like last season’s postseason list. UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young is picked to repeat as player of the year, with teammate Essence Booker joining her on the five-player preseason all-conference team. UNM’s Shaiquel McGruder, San Diego State’s Sophia Ramos and Colorado State McKenna Hofschild round out the list.

McGruder, who also was an all-defensive team selection last season, is coming off an outstanding season in which she averaged 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and led the conference by far in field goal percentage (60.8%).

“Well deserved for Shai,” Bradbury said of McGruder’s preseason honor. “She’ll be an even bigger part of what we do this year.”

UNM picked up two more honors as senior transfer Amaya Brown of Albuquerque (and Florida State) is named newcomer of the year, and guard/forward Hannah Robbins is picked freshman of the year.

Preseason forecasting is far from a perfect science. Last season, Fresno State was picked to finish first and ended up in eighth place.

Bradbury said he did not go along with all of the preseason team placements, choosing San Diego State to finish second, followed by Colorado State, Wyoming and Boise State.

“I think there are probably five teams that can win it,” he said. “But there are some new coaches and a lot of transfers, so it’s really hard to predict. I like my team and I think if we stay healthy we’ll be in the mix, but I’m glad we can’t vote for our own teams. I’m more concerned about where we’re ranked at the end of the season.”

Saturday

Women: Lobo Cherry/Silver game, 10 a.m., the Pit, free