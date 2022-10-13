Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Katherine Wray

NAME: Katherine Wray

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: I have worked and practiced in the district and appellate courts for nearly 15 years. I first served as a law clerk for an appellate and a district court judge. In private practice, I worked simultaneously as a criminal staff attorney, trial counsel in complex civil cases and an appellate attorney. My practice focused on legal writing and analysis, as well as civil and appellate procedure. I served multiple terms on the New Mexico Supreme Court’s Appellate Rules Committee and the Code of Professional Conduct committee, and I was privileged to teach legal writing at UNM School of Law.

EDUCATION: I graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu; earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in stage management from Pennsylvania State University; and earned a J.D. from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: keepjudgewray.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: My greatest professional accomplishment is having been selected by the Bipartisan Judicial Nominating Commission and appointed by the governor to serve as a judge on the Court of Appeals. It is an honor to work in the judiciary because each court employee contributes to keep our system functioning. Every day, my work is part of keeping a promise to the citizens of New Mexico that the system will work for them. That doesn’t mean that everyone wins their case in court every time, for sure. But by accepting the judicial role, I’ve also accepted that I’m among the people who are accountable for keeping the system running. I am proud to be a judge on the Court of Appeals because I’m contributing to and improving my community and challenging myself daily to do the work, do the work well, and remain accountable to the public.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: I share my greatest personal accomplishment with my husband of 22 years—who was also my high school sweetheart. We have raised our two boys, who are teenagers now, to be kind, respectful, independent young men. They are determined and funny and conscientious. They embrace challenges, get up after setbacks, and encounter every new thing with curiosity and enthusiasm. To the extent that our boys can be considered an accomplishment of mine, I am so honored to be their mother.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

Clerking and in my law practice, I worked hard to learn to quickly digest and understand legal issues, write efficiently, work collaboratively, and handle multiple projects on tight deadlines. I applied to become a judge to use those skills to do fulfilling work and safeguard justice for my statewide community.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No. [I had a speeding ticket in Hawaii when I was 17 and another in 2008 in New Mexico. I have gotten two or three parking tickets that I immediately paid.]