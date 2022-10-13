Lawsuit: Hospital sued many poor patients illegally

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A woman sued by a Las Cruces hospital filed a counterclaim this week alleging that Mountain View Regional Medical Center violated a state law that protects low-income patients from collection actions for medical debt.

The class action counterclaim alleges that the hospital has illegally sued more than 200 patients without first verifying whether their income protects them from debt collection actions under a 2021 law.

Mountain View responded in a written statement Wednesday that it has policies in place to ensure compliance with the law.

The action was filed Tuesday by the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty on behalf of a Las Cruces woman who was sued by the hospital in July for nonpayment of about $6,000.

“If they want to sue someone – if they want to send someone to collections – their burden is to first check that person’s income,” said Nicolas Cordova, an attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty who filed the claim.

“Basically, they have to do their homework and make sure that they legally can sue that person,” he said.

Lawmakers in 2021 approved the Patient’s Debt Collection Protection Act, which prohibits collection actions against patients with a household income less than 200% of the federal poverty level, or $55,500 for a family of four.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law in April 2021.

The law also prohibits hospitals from hiring “third parties” to perform collection actions from indigent patients.

Cordova said the counterclaim marks the first attempt to use the law to represent a class of patients.

Mountain View Regional Medical Center responded Wednesday that it has taken steps to comply with the law.

“MountainView Regional Medical Center is aware of the requirements of the state law regarding medical debt collection and previously implemented policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the law,” the hospital said in a written statement.

“We are not aware of any departure from those policies and procedures,” the statement said. “We will review the allegations in the lawsuit and work with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty if the review identifies mistakes or departures from the hospital’s policies and procedures.”

Mountain View Regional Medical Center is owned by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc., according to the firm’s website.

Mountain View filed a lawsuit in July against Ruby Ramirez of Las Cruces demanding payment of $6,205 for unspecified services. The counterclaim was filed in response to that lawsuit.

“Ms. Ramirez has a qualifying income that should protect her from this exact type of lawsuit,” Cordova said. “But as with so many other patients in New Mexico, Mountain View did not check Ms. Ramirez’s income before filing this lawsuit.”

The suit against Ramirez was filed by the Missouri-based law firm Faber & Brand, which is also named as a defendant in the counterclaim.

The law firm unlawfully files debt collection suits on behalf of Mountain View “without first inquiring of the hospital whether the patients had been determined to be indigent patients,” the counterclaim alleges.

Faber & Brand did not immediately respond Wednesday to email messages seeking comment. Efforts to reach the firm by phone were not successful.

The counterclaim was filed Tuesday in 3rd Judicial District Court against Las Cruces Medical Center LLC, doing business as the Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

It also names the Missouri law firm Faber & Brand as a defendant, alleging the firm acts as the hospital’s debt collector.

The claim asks a 3rd Judicial District Court judge to certify the case as a class action on behalf of at least 200 indigent patients sued by Mountain View since the law took effect on July 1, 2021.

It also asks the judge to order the hospital to stop filing lawsuits without checking patients’ income status, to dismiss pending lawsuits against indigent patients, and return money it received by garnishing patients’ wages.