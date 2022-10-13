Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Gertrude Lee

NAME: Gertrude Lee

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Farmington

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Assistant district attorney, McKinley County District Attorney’s Office; deputy district attorney, McKinley County District Attorney’s Office; chief prosecutor, Navajo Nation. Currently a senior trial attorney with the San Juan County District Attorney’s Office

EDUCATION: B.A., political science, Creighton University, J.D., University of New Mexico School of Law, Certificate in Indian Law, UNMSOL Tribal Law Journal.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: lawnotpolitics.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working with victims of violent crime and serving my tribe as chief prosecutor of the Navajo Nation.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Caring for my elderly mother while she battled cancer during the pandemic. She won her battle and is in remission.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running for the Court of Appeals because I have devoted my legal career to public service and I truly enjoy legal research and writing. My strength is my ability to bring a different perspective to the court as a Navajo trial attorney born and raised in rural New Mexico with experience in both state and tribal court. Additionally I have been endorsed by the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association.

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.