 Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Gertrude Lee - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Gertrude Lee

By The Candidate

1947821
Gertrude Lee, Republican candidate for New Mexico Court of Appeals, position 2. (Courtesy of Gertrude Lee)

NAME: Gertrude Lee

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Farmington

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Assistant district attorney, McKinley County District Attorney’s Office; deputy district attorney, McKinley County District Attorney’s Office; chief prosecutor, Navajo Nation. Currently a senior trial attorney with the San Juan County District Attorney’s Office

EDUCATION: B.A., political science, Creighton University, J.D., University of New Mexico School of Law, Certificate in Indian Law, UNMSOL Tribal Law Journal.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: lawnotpolitics.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working with victims of violent crime and serving my tribe as chief prosecutor of the Navajo Nation.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Caring for my elderly mother while she battled cancer during the pandemic. She won her battle and is in remission.

 

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running for the Court of Appeals because I have devoted my legal career to public service and I truly enjoy legal research and writing. My strength is my ability to bring a different perspective to the court as a Navajo trial attorney born and raised in rural New Mexico with experience in both state and tribal court. Additionally I have been endorsed by the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association.

 

Personal background:

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

Election Guide

Home » 2022 election » Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Gertrude Lee

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gov candidates confront each other in combative debate
2022 election
Candidates clashed on policy proposals — ... Candidates clashed on policy proposals — abortion, government spending and crime, among them — but also questioned and criticized each other bluntly.
2
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ... Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI ...
3
Man arrested in Sept. 1 shooting at North Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect accused of firing rifle during ... Suspect accused of firing rifle during fight at Leo's
4
ABQ FBI: Young man threatened mass casualties
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect held; diary describes desire to ... Suspect held; diary describes desire to go on a killing spree
5
Archdiocese files bankruptcy plan
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will ... Nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors will be awarded more than $121 million
6
Investigation ongoing in fatal Southeast ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
Driver feld the scene, but was ... Driver feld the scene, but was identified and charges are pending
7
Ronchetti outraises Lujan Grisham as Election Day nears
2022 election
Incumbent has raised in excess of ... Incumbent has raised in excess of $11.1M, while the challenger has raised more than $7.8M
8
Candidates facing off again in redrawn CD3
2022 election
After redistricting, the congressional seat now ... After redistricting, the congressional seat now stretches farther into more conservative parts of the state
9
Balloon Fiesta offers rain checks
ABQnews Seeker
Hold on to your 2022 tickets ... Hold on to your 2022 tickets for next year
10
Proposed anti-harassment changes fail on tie vote
ABQnews Seeker
Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will ... Legislature's handling of sexual complaints will remain the same