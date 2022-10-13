Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 2 candidate Stephen Curtis

NAME: Stephen P. Curtis

POLITICAL PARTY: Libertarian

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: 44 years in civil practice in New Mexico

EDUCATION: Concordia H.S. in Seward, Nebraska, 1967; Northwestern University B.S. 1971; University of Virginia School of Law J.D. 1978

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: No response

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Two million dollar judgment in a mineshaft construction case in my fifth year of practice, collected; numerous published opinions in Court of Appeals, New Mexico Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: I helped raise two stepdaughters

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running because the court needs a different perspective from the Republicans and Democrats now on the court. I would bring a strong commitment to the application of the Bill of Rights and the rights of the citizens under the United States and New Mexico Constitutions. I believe the courts have not protected the rights of citizens, particularly under the First, Second and Fourth Amendments. The courts have permitted governmental entities, including the executive and the Legislature, to exercise powers not delegated to them by the Constitutions. For example, the governor declared a health emergency and deprived individuals of their right to make a living, their rights under the Second Amendment and their rights to worship in their choice of churches. Emergencies do not last for over two years, but the courts have not curtailed this abuse of power.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.