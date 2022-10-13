Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Gerald Baca

NAME: Gerald E. Baca

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Las Vegas, New Mexico

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Over 10 years of judicial experience (9+ years as a district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District and over a year as a judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals); 35 years as a licensed attorney in New Mexico; extensive experience as a trial lawyer handling thousands of criminal cases throughout the state; experience as a prosecutor (six years in the 1st and 4th Judicial Districts); criminal defense attorney (nearly 20 years); and as a general practice attorney who has handled divorce cases, custody cases, property cases, probate matters, complex personal injury and product liability cases; involuntary mental health commitment cases, child abuse/neglect cases; and who has also served on Supreme Court committees dealing with evaluation and revision of rules of procedure for the district courts.

EDUCATION: Robertson High School: diploma-1980; New Mexico Highlands University: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Cum Laude)-1984; University of New Mexico School of Law: Juris Doctor-1987; National Judicial College: General Jurisdiction Judge’s Course; and New York University School of Law Institute of Judicial Administration Annual New Appellate Judges Seminar-2021.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: keepjudgebaca.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being appointed to judicial positions after being vetted by three different bipartisan judicial nominating commissions and three different governors of both parties.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: My family is my major personal accomplishment. I take pride in my family. I am married to Darlene Romo-Baca. We have been married for over 38 years. We have two adult children and three grandchildren. My wife and I have maintained our marriage and family through the good times and the not-so-good times. It hasn’t always been easy, yet we have always worked as a team to provide for our family, to make sure they are safe and that they are good people, who are caring, compassionate and of good character.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running because I want to give back to this state that has given me so much. I believe because of my 35 years of experience as an attorney and judge I can help make New Mexico’s system of justice among the best in the country.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.