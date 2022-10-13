Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Sophie Cooper

NAME: Sophie Cooper

POLITICAL PARTY: Libertarian

OCCUPATION: Lawyer, public defender Pueblo of Isleta

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Corrales

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: I have lived in New Mexico since 1977. Prior to law school, I owned a small business (Indian jewelry and supplies) in Gallup and Albuquerque. I worked 27 years as a state public defender and I am currently the public defender at Isleta. I have six step-children who I treasure. I have 71 years of life experience and am in good health.

EDUCATION: B.A. economics, University of Chicago, 1973; J.D. Washington College of Law at American University.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: none

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Managing attorney Felony Division State Public Defender in 2nd Judicial District for over 10 years.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Surviving a DWI crash in 2008 which killed my boyfriend and the father of my step-children instantly. The driver that hit us was 4x over the legal limit. I’m resilient; I rebuilt my life; I continue to help my step-children and they continue to help me.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running because I was appalled at the COVID-sparked aggrandizement of power by the executive branch (Gov. Lujan Grisham) and the consequent crushing of our personal liberties. I was appalled at the judicial branch’s general support of her long use of emergency powers. I have a good understanding of life, law, economics and the cultures of New Mexico. I am collegial and clear-thinking. I believe in limited government, preservation of personal liberty and financial responsibility.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

When I left for law school in 1987, I owed some money to the IRS from my jewelry business. I paid it all back by 1990. I think there was a lien for about two months until I met with an IRS agent and set a payment plan. Since then, I have paid everything on time and no tax liens or other credit problems.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.