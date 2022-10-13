 George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day - Albuquerque Journal

George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day

By Darlene Superville / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are returning to Washington next month to be recognized for their work on combatting HIV/AIDS worldwide.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition announced Thursday that it will honor Bush and the former first lady on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, during its annual Tribute Celebration.

The Bushes will receive the Global Leadership Award for establishing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, in 2003. Bush announced the program in his State of the Union address in January 2003. He signed legislation to establish it in May 2003.

Liz Schrayer, the coalition’s president and CEO, called the AIDS relief program “one of the most significant achievements in global health in our lifetime.” In a statement, she also praised the Bushes for “transformational leadership” in launching it nearly 20 years ago.

PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any nation in history to address a single disease.

Since the program’s inception, the U.S. government has spent nearly $100 billion to respond to HIV/AIDS worldwide, saving 21 million lives, preventing millions of infections and making strides to control the HIV/AIDS pandemic in more than 50 countries, mostly in Africa and the Caribbean, according to the State Department.

The Bushes were most recently in Washington in September. Laura Bush was a guest of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a White House music event on the South Lawn featuring Elton John, a longtime advocate for people with HIV/AIDS.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is a network of 500 businesses and nongovernmental organizations, national security and foreign policy experts, and business, religious, academic, military and community leaders from across the United States who support investing in development and diplomacy alongside defense.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young ...
Health & Safety
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated ... The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. ...
2
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental ...
Health & Safety
After finishing a tour in Afghanistan ... After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. ...
3
New Mexico urges syphilis testing for all pregnant mothers
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are renewing ... New Mexico health officials are renewing a public order aimed at protecting newborn babies from syphilis. The state Health Department on Wednesday announced requirements ...
4
Lawsuit filed against TikTok in New Mexico boy's death
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleges defendants failed to provide ... Suit alleges defendants failed to provide any warnings or safeguards that could have prevented (the boy's) death
5
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Health & Safety
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers ... Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal ...
6
Marijuana stays on sports doping banned list; opiate tramadol ...
ABQnews Seeker
Marijuana use will remain banned at ... Marijuana use will remain banned at sports events after the World Anti-Doping Agency on Friday resisted calls to change its status on the list ...
7
ABQ Gateway Center likely to open some time this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor says it is on track ... Mayor says it is on track to help about 1,000 people every day
8
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Health & Safety
The updated boosters are only for ... The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations
9
'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern
ABQnews Seeker
Contamination suspected at numerous New Mexico ... Contamination suspected at numerous New Mexico sites