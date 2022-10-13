 SOS, AG urge voters to report intimidation, misconduct - Albuquerque Journal

SOS, AG urge voters to report intimidation, misconduct

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas listens Thursday as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver discusses an advisory issued ahead of the 2022 general election. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s chief elections officer and attorney general issued a joint advisory Thursday reminding voters they have a right to cast their ballot free of intimidation or coercion.

They urged voters to report any attempt to interfere with their voting rights to the Attorney General’s Office.

The warning comes after election workers say they faced increased threats in the 2020 election, in addition to armed protests after Donald Trump lost the election that year.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat up for reelection this year, said protesters or other people gathering in a group should be at least 100 feet from any polling location or ballot drop box, allowing voters to cast ballots without interference.

Voters, she said, should have confidence that they can return an absentee ballot at the drop boxes established in most counties. The containers are monitored by video and also equipped to alert election staff if they are tampered with, Toulouse Oliver said.

In New Mexico, a voter’s immediate family members or caregiver may return the person’s absentee ballot to county election staff.

Watchers and challengers are who are properly appointed are allowed inside polling locations, according to the advisory, but they cannot directly confront voters or interfere with the work of election workers.

“Voter intimidation, coercion and discriminatory conduct — as well as obstruction and interference at the polls — is illegal under federal and New Mexico law,” Toulouse Oliver said.

New Mexico has no ban on firearms at polling places, though in some cases a school or similar location used as a voting center may have its own rules.

Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, said his office would investigate complaints about firearms to determine whether intimidation or other violation occurred.

Voters who “feel intimidated have an immediate right to complain, not only to those poll workers, but to give us a call,” he said.

His office, he said, also stands ready to investigate complaints about voter fraud or other election misconduct.

Voting started just this week. County clerks started mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them, and each county has opened an in-person voting site. An expanded group of early-voting sites will open Oct. 22.

Reach out

■ Voters may call the Attorney General’s Office at 1-844-255-9210 to report suspected election misconduct or interference. The secretary of state also operates a voter hotline at 1-800-477-3632.

■ Visit NMVote.org for election information.

