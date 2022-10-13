Two schools, two success stories

Learning is like a second nature to Aimee Linebarger.

A junior at the Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science, or AIMS, Linebarger was one of a few students at the school who got perfect scores on her calculus and language arts Advanced Placement tests. For her, school is like something she can’t get enough of.

“I like learning, and so I don’t see it as ‘things to do,'” the 17-year-old said. “I just always try to do my best on everything.”

The testing data released by the state Public Education Department at the beginning of September was undoubtedly stark — after all, the data represented the first relatively complete set of scores of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there were still schools in New Mexico — and students, like Linebarger — which pulled off strong showings coming out of the pandemic. AIMS, a charter school affiliated with the University of New Mexico, is one such school.

According to test results provided by the school for six through eighth and 11th graders, a little more than 90% of AIMS students were proficient in math, and over 91% were proficient in language arts.

Statewide, an average of just over 23% of students in those grade levels were proficient in math, and about 33% were proficient in language arts.

AIMS Director Kathy Sandoval-Snider said the school’s test scores have a lot to do with the drive of its students.

“It takes work — hard work and determination — to continue to increase and improve,” she said. “Those kids are ambitious.”

AIMS, which has roughly 350 total students from sixth to 12th grade, provides a rigorous education, which includes requiring students to take AP tests.

But that doesn’t mean some students don’t struggle. For them, the school requires after-school tutoring that’s overseen by teachers but done by older students.

Daniel Cruz, a senior at AIMS, is one of those tutors. As a peer, he said he’s in a unique position for helping younger students with their assignments.

“I feel like I can bring a new perspective just by having worked on the homework assignments,” he said. “I’ve had different strategies and explored different ideas than someone who had taught the material, but not necessarily worked on the material.”

Overall, AIMS has an environment that fosters collaboration between students on their studies, said Isaac Yang, a 16-year-old senior who also scored perfectly on his AP tests and is a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.

“There’s sort of an environment here where you don’t feel pressured to do well, you just do well naturally,” he said. “Because it’s a small school … you feel comfortable going to other people for help, or helping other people. And that just helps you to learn.”

Hubert Humphrey

Another school that excelled in this spring’s assessments was Hubert Humphrey Elementary School.

According to Albuquerque Public Schools results data, over 70% of Humphrey third through fifth graders were proficient in language arts, and almost 67% were proficient in math. Across New Mexico, a bit over 34% were proficient in language arts, and 26% were proficient in math.

Helping students do their best is about understanding both where they come from and assessing where they’re at, Humphrey Principal Paula Miller said.

“All students do better — you just have to understand what your community is,” she said. “Every child is different. And you need to be able to understand every child’s nature, you need to know how to read them, you need to understand where their strengths (are).”

For third grader Blake Ferguson, it’s all about finding something that makes otherwise drab subjects more fun.

Her teacher, Lori Armijo, seemed to have found a sweet spot in worksheets that asked students to solve math problems to reveal clues about an unidentified suspect stealing the dreams of the residents of “Mathhattan” — in other words, “Mystery Math.”

“(We’re) ‘math detectives,’ according to the worksheet,” Ferguson said.

Humphrey is also on top of figuring out which students are in need of help, Miller said. Teachers collaborate every week, and closely follow data they have of their students.

In addition to the interim assessments that all schools participate in, Miller said Humphrey conducts short-cycle, classroom-based tests to better understand the curriculum struggling students need.

That can also include intervention strategies like “Fundations,” she said, which helps students learn the basic building blocks of reading — how a letter works, words that are used often, and other comprehension strategies.

That type of work, Armijo said, helps students across every grade level.

Yet another part of Humphrey’s success, Miller said, is having had a technology teacher prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being more versed in things like Google apps and typing “hugely” helped the transition to online learning during the pandemic for students and educators, technology teacher Carol Garcia said.

“It was pretty amazing to watch it happen,” she said.

Her work in improving students’ technological literacy has continued even after the pandemic. On a Friday afternoon, for example, she taught a riveted group of kindergarteners several essential skills for using a computer, including how to properly work mouse pads and keyboards.

Keys to success

Both AIMS and Humphrey students appear to have advantages at home as well. According to PED data from near the beginning of last school year, only about 7% of AIMS students were considered “economically disadvantaged.” At Humphrey, it was about 10% of students.

But Miller said that that’s not always the deciding factor in a student’s success.

“I’ve always seen parents come through for their children, regardless of what their poverty status is, in one way or another,” she said.

Everyone agreed about one thing: teachers represent the cornerstones of student success.

“They are the crucial part,” Miller said. “If (students) believe that their teacher wants them to do their best, and knows they can do their best, and is helping them to do their best — every child will succeed.”

Armijo shifted the credit a bit. She said that while she holds high expectations for her students, they oftentimes help each other, with students who are a bit more proficient in certain subjects offering help to those who may be struggling a bit.

“I let them know that they’re all capable, each one of them, to succeed at their level, no matter what level they’re at,” she said. “When they do need one-on-one help, it’s not just coming from me, it’s coming from their peers.”

Top performing schools in APS: Only results for third through eighth graders were available. Results listed in percent proficient, and with language arts first and math second.

Coyote Willow Family School — 78.7%, 67.4%

Desert Willow Family School — 73.8%, 73.2%

Double Eagle Elementary School — 69.7%, 68.2%

Georgia O’Keeffe Elementary School — 74.8%, 69.5%

Hubert Humphrey Elementary School — 70.4%, 66.8%

North Star Elementary School — 75.4%, 63.2%

Source: APS.