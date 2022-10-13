Suit: police used excessive force in SF Plaza protest

Santa Fe’s historic Plaza was the scene of a violent clash between police and protesters in 2020 when Native American activists and their allies used cargo straps and chains to pull down a controversial obelisk.

One of the men arrested that day filed a lawsuit this week against the city of Santa Fe alleging that police illegally arrested and assaulted him during a lawful protest at the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day.

Dylan Wrobel, 29, alleges in the suit that Santa Fe police shoved him to the pavement, giving him a concussion. Police also cuffed and pepper sprayed Wrobel in his nose and mouth, holding the spray just inches from his face.

“This is not how people attending public events should be treated,” said Eric Sirotkin, Wrobel’s attorney. Wrobel “was there for Indigenous Peoples Day and to see what was going on.”

Wrobel was charged on Oct. 12, 2020, with battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Prosecutors dropped the charges on Feb. 23 after Wrobel completed a restorative justice initiative for first-time nonviolent offenders, court records show.

The 1st Judicial District Court lawsuit identifies as defendants the city of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Police Department, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, former Santa Fe Police Chief Andrew Padilla and several police officers.

City of Santa Fe spokesman Dave Herndon, and Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez, both said in emails on Thursday that the city does not comment on threatened or pending litigation.

Native American activists and their allies pulled down the obelisk, known as the “Soldier’s Monument,” which had stood in the Plaza for more than 150 years. Opponents called the monument a symbol of oppression against Native Americans.

Sirotkin said the behavior of police officers that day inflamed the crowd and led to the toppling of the obelisk.

“I have yet to figure out the exact motivation” of the officers, he said. “Their total abusiveness and unprofessionalism contributed to the anger level in the crowd.”

Eight people were arrested on criminal charges in the incident. Wrobel was one of seven who chose to participate in the restorative justice initiative. The eighth was given a deferred sentence after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism offense.

“Police were indiscriminately grabbing, pushing, and shoving protestors to the ground and tackling them and engaging in provoking behavior,” the suit alleges.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, alleging police violated the constitutional rights of people protesting in a public place. It also alleges police used excessive force and falsely arrested Wrobel, and that the city failed to properly train police to use pepper spray or handle large crowds.