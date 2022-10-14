Water authority uses developer fees to offset expansions

Since 2017, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has extended water and sewer services to nearly two dozen properties outside the utility’s service area.

The expansions typically move forward without much discussion from the water authority board.

But the most recent proposal prompted questions about how the utility analyzes growth impacts on regional water supplies.

Chief planning officer Liz Anderson said the fees that developers pay for projects outside the service boundaries fund initiatives that will serve more customers.

“That goes into our project bucket that builds things like our aquifer storage and recovery projects and our bosque (wastewater) reuse plant,” Anderson said.

Recent water service expansions are mostly in far northwest Albuquerque, although some — such as the Valle de Oro Visitor Center and the Max Q development near Kirtland Air Force Base — are in other parts of the county.

Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn was the only water authority board member to vote in September against extending water and sewer service to a development along Paseo del Norte.

“In a time where we’ve had drought for years, at some point we have to start thinking through can we continue to provide service outside our service territory,” Fiebelkorn said, adding that she still has questions as to how the utility determines if fees are enough to offset the increased use.

The site south of Paradise Hills will house 250 apartment units, with potential retail businesses.

The board usually has a month to consider the proposal, but the item was moved up for immediate action.

“I think that we have to think through these kinds of decisions pretty clearly,” Fiebelkorn said.

Developers must build infrastructure that ties into the utility’s existing water and sewer lines.

The company also pays a water service charge and expansion fees.

Planning efforts, Anderson said, show that the projects don’t exceed what the utility can accommodate in the coming decades.

Utility attorney Charles Kolberg said in past years some proposed developments were never considered by the board because the water authority staff said they were too far from existing infrastructure.

“That’s what is referred to as leapfrog development, where basically the development that is going to occur is way, way out there on the end of a shoestring from where all of our other customers are,” Kolberg said.