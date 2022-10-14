Junior chefs show style and taste

It’s never too early to learn how to cook.

KOAT-TV introduces some junior chefs who know how to roast a mean green chile. The students and competition will be spotlighted today on KOAT as part of the “Good News File.”

The Junior Chef Competition just wrapped up in Farmington a few weeks ago and it was a big success.

Middle school student Aimee Roop participated with her team, which won best recipe and taste for its green chile cheeseburger.

“Teamwork, a lot of teamwork” helped her team win, she said. “Once we all kind of like, had that connection, everything just linked together and it was perfect.”

School leaders said the competition encourages children to cook healthy and gives them confidence in the classroom.

“The Good News Files” are a collaboration among the Journal, KOAT-TV and Radio KKOB, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that will make you smile.