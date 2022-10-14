 Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press - Albuquerque Journal

Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

By Colleen Long / Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections.

Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs. The visit comes on the heels of an announcement that millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

Despite the president’s efforts, inflation is rising, and Republicans are capitalizing on higher prices, seeing openings in California and elsewhere to potentially pick up U.S. House seats. The president will also make his case in Oregon before heading back East as the reliably-Democratic governor’s race closes with an independent splitting votes.

Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, such “core” prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signaling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

Biden acknowledged the issue on Thursday, saying that “Americans are squeezed by the cost of living. It’s been true for years, and folks don’t need a report to tell them they’re being squeezed.”

He also returned to a metaphor he used often during his first year in office, talking about issues that Americans talk about around the “kitchen table,” touting his administration’s efforts to lower costs even as inflation rises.

“From prescription drugs, to health insurance, to energy bills, and so much more,” he said. “We’re standing up for working people and their right to get a raise and get a better job.”

The White House said Biden will also sign an executive order that will direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look for additional ways to lower drug costs.

Election Guide

Home » Politics » Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Teachers are 'the crucial part' to many students' success
ABQnews Seeker
Bucking the trend of New Mexico's ... Bucking the trend of New Mexico's lagging scores
2
Truck driver charged in NM, multi-state arson spree
ABQnews Seeker
Nine trucks were set on fire ... Nine trucks were set on fire in similar fashion at rest stops around the state
3
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
AP Feeds
"We must seek the testimony under ... "We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth's central player," said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice chair.
4
Candidates vying to lead State Land Office amid revenue ...
2022 election
Unlike some other statewide offices, the ... Unlike some other statewide offices, the State Land Office has been held by both Democrats and Republicans in recent years
5
Three charged in 2021 homicide at ABQ motel
ABQnews Seeker
Alleged getaway driver arrested, police search ... Alleged getaway driver arrested, police search for two others
6
Officials rebuke intimidation at polls
2022 election
Voter hotlines set up for complaints Voter hotlines set up for complaints
7
Police action at SF obelisk protest target of lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Man who was arrested accuses officers ... Man who was arrested accuses officers of violating civil rights
8
Water authority uses developer fees to offset demand
ABQnews Seeker
County sees increase in water, sewer ... County sees increase in water, sewer needs outside its service area
9
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Three episodes had prompted suspension by ... Three episodes had prompted suspension by NM officials
10
Junior chefs show style and taste
ABQnews Seeker
Competition encourages children to cook healthy ... Competition encourages children to cook healthy and gives them confidence in the classroom