NM’s cannabis supply steady six months in

The state’s cannabis industry in recent times has seen an increase in supply, thanks in part to an abundance of newly licensed cannabis cultivators pumping out crops.

That has meant stocked shelves and more plentiful options to choose from at the hundreds of retail locations across the state, a much different picture than in April when supply was limited.

But some industry leaders say reports of a strain on wholesale cannabis supply in the early months of adult-use sales were overblown.

That’s because it’s normal for cannabis supply to be tight in a new adult-use market, industry leaders say, as many new businesses — especially those only with retail licenses —scramble to find marijuana products such as flower, prerolls, concentrates and edibles.

Now, and going forward, it is likely New Mexico’s supply will continue to remain strong as the state’s Cannabis Control Division licenses more cultivators, and as the industry adjusts to market needs, according to leaders.

“I think what happened is there was a lot of hype around this potential supply shortage, and so lots of legacy producers were kind of protecting their supply (and) waiting to see what happened,” New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Lewinger said. “Now that we’ve gotten through any chance of even just a perceived supply shortage, and with the outdoor harvests coming down in the next several weeks – legacy producers that sat on supply a little bit are now looking to move that because nobody wants last season’s flower on their shelf.”

Supply early on

In the period leading up to the advent of adult-use sales this spring, it wasn’t clear how strained the supply of cannabis would be.

While businesses were preparing to meet customer demands, CCD had said there were 1 million plants listed in their track-and-trace system. But the department later rolled back that assertion, instead saying it was a count of all cannabis plants in the state, not just mature, harvest-ready plants — the typical measurement of cannabis by industry standards.

That number was criticized at the time. The state’s largest cannabis operator, Ultra Health, had only about 26,000 mature plants at the time, CEO Duke Rodriguez previously told the Journal.

In January, in an effort to boost supply ahead of the April sales date, CCD made an emergency rule-change that doubled the number of cannabis plants that licensed growers could cultivate at one time.

Still, some new retailers the Journal spoke with at the onset of adult-use sales said cannabis was hard to come by, but not impossible to secure, in an effort to supply their stores.

Growers that had product available to wholesale didn’t have enough to outfit demand from retailers. New cultivators whose licenses were approved in the months ahead of the April start date didn’t have time to grow and harvest crops. And even existing growers who were able to take advantage of the emergency plant count change didn’t have time to grow and harvest an entire new group between January and April.

Some industry leaders said they wish the onset of adult-use sales would have been delayed in order to give suppliers more time to prepare.

“The emergency rules just went into effect too late,” said Tony Martinez, CEO of Lava Leaf Organics, one of the first licensed producers under the Cannabis Control Division. “I don’t want to seem overly critical of the (Cannabis Control Division). … It’s like the same thing as a presidential election — you think the president’s going to fix everything, but it depends on the mess that was left, and who you’re there with. Rec (cannabis) should have gone in a year later, that’s all there is to it.”

But one CCD official asserted that, despite anecdotal evidence of supply issues and shortfalls in April, the state didn’t see any widespread shortages overall.

“I think most states kind of see that shortage in the opening day and that opening month,” said Andrew Vallejos, the director of the Alcohol Beverage Control Division and acting director of the Cannabis Control Division. “We didn’t have any reported massive shortages in that first month. So, we kind of covered the first month and I think that allowed the growers to start sort of deciding on the business model about which plants they wanted to put into … to get going.”

Since April, as those cultivators ramped up their operations, and as others were licensed and began growing cannabis, the industry’s wholesale market has begun to stabilize — and, in some respect, flourish.

The wholesale cannabis price — measured by the pound — has decreased in recent months. Wholesale cannabis was going for as much as $3,800 a pound when supply was more limited. The price now ranges between $2,000 and $2,500 per pound, said Lewinger. There’s a chance that price may drop even more over the coming months.

Legacy growers, new growers

Many legacy operators — those who operated in the medical cannabis industry prior to April this year — supply their own shelves. That includes places like Ultra Health, Pecos Valley Production and R. Greenleaf.

R. Greenleaf, which was acquired by Colorado-based company Schwazze earlier this year, has a full grow operation in Albuquerque that allows it to grow 20,000 plants, said Schwazze New Mexico Division Director Steve Pear. Pear said the company has been self-sustained on its own cannabis — both before recreational sales began and now.

The company did buy from the wholesale market before April to make sure they had enough cannabis to serve eager customers, but that was just for good measure.

R. Greenleaf is in the process of completing a new grow facility in Albuquerque to accommodate its expansion. The new facility, which is 40,000 square feet, is about halfway complete — and it includes six grow rooms equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The company has or plans on opening stores in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Clovis and Ruidoso, Pear said. He’s confident the company will be at 17 retail locations by the end of the year and at 25 by next September. With the new grow, supply doesn’t seem to be an issue.

“We have had zero issues on the supply side from the flower perspective,” Pear said. “We have had to buy some trim on the market over the last, you know, four or five months but that will become less and less of a need as we build up our capacity. … We’ve been pretty self-sustained and that’s part of why our model works so well is (because) we’re able to take care of our own stores.”

Meanwhile, new growers are helping supply new retail stores — especially those without a vertically integrated license to grow.

Brian Rogers, owner of Llano Sativa in Texico, moved back to his home state a couple of years ago from New York in the hopes of growing his own cannabis on his family farm in rural New Mexico.

He received a cultivation license earlier this year, and had his first harvest in June. His second harvest was completed in late September.

Rogers only sells cannabis on the wholesale market, and his business has had no shortage of suitors.

“A lot of the retail stores are interested in buying product almost all the time,” Rogers said.

Licensing, legislation

The lack of supply is likely to be less of an issue going forward with the number of licensed cultivators in the state continuing to grow.

According to updated numbers from the Cannabis Control Division in late September, there were more than 400 licensed cultivators and micro producers.

That’s a stark difference from where the industry was at in licensed producers in mid-April, when a division spokesperson said there were only 107 combined micro producer and cultivator licenses.

But in an effort to make sure supply is adequate going forward, the division also plans on some legislative changes for micro producers, which are allowed to grow a maximum of 200 plants.

“One of the things that we want to fix in the next legislative session is there’s a certain cap on micro businesses,” Vallejos said. “And so, we wanted to make sure that, that we kind of removed those statutory caps and put them more in rule so that we do have the flexibility for all licensees to up or lower the plant count.”