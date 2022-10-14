 APD investigates infant death - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigates infant death

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a one-year-old boy, Thursday night, according to an APD news release.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital “in reference to a deceased child,” APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email.

The officers were informed that the child’s parents “brought the child into the hospital unresponsive,” Atkins said.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

