 Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72 - Albuquerque Journal

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LONDON — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

Home » Entertainment » Most Recent Entertainment News » Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72
Most Recent Entertainment News
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played ... Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series 'Cracker' and the half-giant Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, has died. ...
2
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96
ABQnews Seeker
Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor ... Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals 'Mame' and 'Gypsy' and solved endless murders as crime ...
3
Anthony Bourdain biography is a profile of a man ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Biographers try as best they can ... Biographers try as best they can to walk in the shoes of their subjects. Charles Leerhsen took it a step further: He slept in ...
4
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
Most Recent Entertainment News
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who ... Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the 'Love Goddess' and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in ...
5
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
More News
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's ... Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty ...
6
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
Most Recent Entertainment News
Apple Music is about to cross ... Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The ...
7
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Most Recent Entertainment News
Coolio, the rapper who was among ... Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age ...
8
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
Most Recent Entertainment News
'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' topped the ... 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to global ...
9
Weird Al gives himself the Weird Al treatment in ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
When a young, bespectacled Al Yankovic ... When a young, bespectacled Al Yankovic picked up an accordion, few -- especially Al, himself -- would have predicted the long-running show-business career that ...