New West Side book shop aims to draw ‘next generation’ of bibliophiles

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Deborah Condit, owner of Books on the Bosque, sits in the lounge area at the new West Side book store. (Courtesy of Books on the Bosque)

When Deborah Condit was a student at West Mesa High School, the Hastings bookstore on the West Side of Albuquerque was the place to be.

“That was like, the coolest place, and only the cool kids worked there,” Condit said.

Now, she’s opening her own West Side bookstore – a lifelong dream for Condit. Books on the Bosque opens its door on Saturday at 6261 Riverside Plaza NW.

“I’ve always loved books and I love bookstores,” Condit said. “When I go out of town, I find an independent bookstore to go to – or two, or three – to hang out at, you know, or to find or talk to other bookstore owners.”

Condit has never owned a brick-and-mortar store before; she’s been working in government consulting since 2001. But she was looking for a new type of community engagement with Books on the Bosque.

“I really wanted to do something that didn’t need legislative approval to you know, to be a part of the community and have you know, affect community change,” Condit said.

Books on the Bosque will sell new and used books as well as pastries and drinks. There are games and a vinyl record player that guests can use.

“So if people want to come and play chess … or Scrabble, or if they want to sit down and listen to a record, we’ll have a records player and some vinyls,” Condit said. “The hope is, you know, to just put your phone down for 30 minutes, 45 minutes and be present and enjoy life.”

All of the employees at Books at the Bosque are avid readers like Condit, she said, and all have specialties. She personally is into historical fiction.

“I have a lot of booksellers here that are really into sci-fi and horror – I’m scared of my own shadow,” Condit Said. “We have people working here that are specialized in all different areas.”

Getting the “next generation” of readers into the bookstore is one of Condit’s goals. She said she wants Books on the Bosque to be an inviting space that isn’t overwhelming for customers – especially new readers.

“(I’m) really hoping to get young people to fall in love with books and to also have this place it’s safe for them,” Condit said. “This isn’t your dad’s bookstore.”

Condit said that there are few independently-owned bookstores in the West Side area. Born and raised in Albuquerque, and a longtime West Side resident, she’s looking to change that.

“I love being a West Sider,” Condit said. “I think it’s high time that West Siders get a really cool bookstore that they’ll be very proud of here in their community.”

 

