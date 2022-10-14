‘All That Remains’ an exploration of reality, relationship and truth

When it comes to film, John K.D. Graham lets his mind run wild.

That’s where the best ideas come from.

And it’s his hard work that makes it come to fruition.

The New Mexico-based filmmaker will be showcasing his latest short film, “All That Remains,” as part of the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

The film will screen as part of the NM Shorts Block 3, at the Jean Cocteau Cinema at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

“All That Remains” follows Natalie, who in an attempt for closure, performs a spell that will summon her deceased brother’s spirit from the spirit world. Lucas’ arrival comes without pleasantries as the two embark on an ominous exploration of reality, relationship and truth.

Natalie is portrayed by Julia Romero and Lucas is played by Phil Duran.

Graham is the writer and director of the short film. Lava Khonsuwon served as producer.

The cast and crew shot the film in three days in New Mexico.

“This is a pet project and I wanted to see it come to life,” Graham says. “I wrote it during Thanksgiving 2021. I wrote script based off a Sundance prompt just for fun. I used the prompt and was able to create a beautiful story.”

Graham was inspired by being out in the New Mexico desert while writing the film.

“There was a dog that would hang out on a car,” he says. “That vision came to the script and it was almost like Natalie having this dream flashback. The script unfolded itself.”

Postproduction on the film took longer than expected. Editing was done in less than two weeks.

“It was the CGI that took longer,” he says. “This was the first time I had CGI on this level. I worked with Mark Petro of Advanced Petroglyphics. It turned out amazing.”

Graham plans to expand the short film into a feature-length film in the future.

“The cast and crew truly took the project to the next level,” he says. “Lava did way more than a producer should. She made a lot of the shots happen.”