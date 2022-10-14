‘My Body No Choice’ eight monologues protesting Roe v. Wade’s end

When the Supreme Court turned back the clock 50 years by overturning Roe v. Wade, eight women writers responded.

The results were “My Body No Choice,” opening at the New Mexico Actors Lab, 1213 Parkway Drive in Santa Fe, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Originally commissioned by the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., the staged reading is free. Theaters across the country are performing the work in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.

The eight writers are Lee Cataluna (“Home of the Brave”), Fatima Dyfan (Woolly Mammoth Theatre New Work Fellow), Lisa Loomer (“Roe”), Dael Orlandersmith (“Stoop Stories”), Sarah Ruhl (“In the Next Room, or the vibrator play”), Mary Hall Surface (“Perseus Bayou”), V (formerly Eve Ensler, “The Vagina Monologues”) and anonymous.

“They’re very diverse,” said Robert Benedetti, managing director of the New Mexico Actors Lab. “Some of them are autobiographical; some are fictional creations. This is all in protest of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Some of the monologues directly address abortion experiences.

The featured actors include Ali MacGraw, Suzanne Lederer, Vanessa Rios y Valles and Danielle Reddick.

The 90-minute program is underwritten by Sallie Bingham.