 'My Body No Choice' eight monologues protesting Roe v. Wade's end - Albuquerque Journal

‘My Body No Choice’ eight monologues protesting Roe v. Wade’s end

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

When the Supreme Court turned back the clock 50 years by overturning Roe v. Wade, eight women writers responded.

The results were “My Body No Choice,” opening at the New Mexico Actors Lab, 1213 Parkway Drive in Santa Fe, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Originally commissioned by the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., the staged reading is free. Theaters across the country are performing the work in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.

The eight writers are Lee Cataluna (“Home of the Brave”), Fatima Dyfan (Woolly Mammoth Theatre New Work Fellow), Lisa Loomer (“Roe”), Dael Orlandersmith (“Stoop Stories”), Sarah Ruhl (“In the Next Room, or the vibrator play”), Mary Hall Surface (“Perseus Bayou”), V (formerly Eve Ensler, “The Vagina Monologues”) and anonymous.

“They’re very diverse,” said Robert Benedetti, managing director of the New Mexico Actors Lab. “Some of them are autobiographical; some are fictional creations. This is all in protest of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Some of the monologues directly address abortion experiences.

The featured actors include Ali MacGraw, Suzanne Lederer, Vanessa Rios y Valles and Danielle Reddick.

The 90-minute program is underwritten by Sallie Bingham.

‘My Body No Choice’
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: New Mexico Actors Lab, 1213 Parkway Drive, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: Free, RSVP at nmal.publicity@gmail.com

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘My Body No Choice’ eight monologues protesting Roe v. Wade’s end

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Blood Knot' looks a two brothers' conflicts in Apartheid-ruled ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Vortex Theatre will open 'Blood ... The Vortex Theatre will open 'Blood Knot,' by the South African playwright Athol Fugard on Oct. 21. The play runs on weekends through Nov. ...
2
‘All That Remains’ an exploration of reality, relationship and ...
ABQnews Seeker
When it comes to film, John ... When it comes to film, John K.D. Graham lets his mind run wild.That's where the best i ...
3
Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 50th season
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its ... The Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 50th season with a program of "Romanticism and ...
4
'My Body No Choice' eight monologues protesting Roe v. ...
Arts
'My Body No Choice,' will open ... 'My Body No Choice,' will open at the New Mexico Actors Lab, 1213 Parkway Drive in Santa Fe, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
5
One-man show speaks out against censorship and oppression
ABQnews Seeker
Writer and performer Bremner Fletcher Duthie ... Writer and performer Bremner Fletcher Duthie stars in the one-man show ' '33 (a kabarett)' at Fusion in echoes of both the Holocaust and ...
6
Opera Southwest brings the iconic masked vigilante 'Zorro' to ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Oct. 23, the caped crusader ... On Oct. 23, the caped crusader 'Zorro' sweeps into Albuquerque in an Opera Southwest world premiere.
7
Christian artist Katy Nichole snags opening slot on Jeremy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Katy Nichole grew up listening to ... Katy Nichole grew up listening to Jeremy Camp. His music is what inspired her to be a musician, songwriter and worship leader. Today, the ...
8
Artist donates 'Better Call Saul' work
ABQnews Seeker
Giveaway to benefit Gravity Water mission Giveaway to benefit Gravity Water mission
9
Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter School to host art show
Arts
Exhibit showcases work created by students ... Exhibit showcases work created by students during Hispanic Heritage Month