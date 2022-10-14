 One-man show speaks out against censorship and oppression - Albuquerque Journal

One-man show speaks out against censorship and oppression

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Bremner Duthie in ’33 Kabaret at The Hill Street Theatre, Edinburgh

An actor tumbles onto the blackened stage of a ruined theater. When the lights blaze, he finds himself alone.

His friends and colleagues have disappeared, arrested by the authorities. Only their glittering and torn costumes remain.

Writer and performer Bremner Fletcher Duthie stars in the one-man show ” ’33 (a kabarett)” at Fusion in echoes of both the Holocaust and the present.

A self-described ” ’30s nerd,” Duthie stumbled upon the story of the Eldorado Cabaret in Berlin. An underground club known for its LGBTQ shows and regular performances by Marlene Dietrich, it became an early target of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“He doesn’t have enough power to attack the Jews and the gypsies,” Duthie said in a telephone interview from New Orleans. “But he has enough power to close the theaters.”

Hitler sent these artists to early versions of the concentration camps, dubbed reeducation camps.

“They were places where people were beaten up or disappeared,” Duthie said.

His play is about speaking out against censorship and oppression, beginning with an actor entering a space only to realize all his friends have vanished.

“What do you do?” Duthie asked. “Do you run and hide?

“He tries to do a version of everybody’s act. He picks up the clothing and tries to do the show.”

Duthie interweaves period songs throughout the performance, including Kurt Weill’s “Mack the Knife,” Dietrich’s “Falling in Love Again” and tunes by Noël Coward.

Duthie has performed ” ’33 (a kabarett)” across North America, Europe and Asia.

Born in New York, he grew up in northern Scotland and Canada and now lives in New Orleans.

When he first conceived of the show 12 years ago, he thought its relevance would diminish. He performed it in Russia in 2018, removing all mentions of Hitler, he said.

“When I did it in Russia, everybody thought it was about Putin.”

‘ ’33 (a kabarett)’
by Bremner Fletcher Duthie

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Fusion, 700-708 First St. NW

HOW MUCH: $20 at fusionnm.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » One-man show speaks out against censorship and oppression

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
‘All That Remains’ an exploration of reality, relationship and ...
ABQnews Seeker
When it comes to film, John ... When it comes to film, John K.D. Graham lets his mind run wild.That's where the best i ...
2
Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 50th season
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its ... The Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 50th season with a program of "Romanticism and ...
3
One-man show speaks out against censorship and oppression
ABQnews Seeker
Writer and performer Bremner Fletcher Duthie ... Writer and performer Bremner Fletcher Duthie stars in the one-man show ' '33 (a kabarett)' at Fusion in echoes of both the Holocaust and ...
4
Opera Southwest brings the iconic masked vigilante 'Zorro' to ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Oct. 23, the caped crusader ... On Oct. 23, the caped crusader 'Zorro' sweeps into Albuquerque in an Opera Southwest world premiere.
5
'Blood Knot' looks a two brothers' conflicts in Apartheid-ruled ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Vortex Theatre will open 'Blood ... The Vortex Theatre will open 'Blood Knot,' by the South African playwright Athol Fugard on Oct. 21. The play runs on weekends through Nov. ...
6
Taos makeup palette inspired by frybread
ABQnews Seeker
Mutton. Hot pickle. Blue Bird flour. It ... Mutton. Hot pickle. Blue Bird flour. It might sound like a grocery list — but those are actually the names of eyeshadows in Shundine Suazo's ...
7
Wine not? Brewer opens wine bar in Nob Hill ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I get frustrated when there's a ... "I get frustrated when there's a lot of commentary we hear that you know New Mexico doesn't have the best wines," Kalemba said. "There ...
8
The metaverse as the future? This reporter isn't buying ...
ABQnews Seeker
I'm not the only skeptic I'm not the only skeptic
9
Police: Teen kills 5 in Raleigh neighborhood, along trail
ABQnews Seeker
A 15-year-old boy began shooting in ... A 15-year-old boy began shooting in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened ...