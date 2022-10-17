Being interviewed by the people you’ll manage is a positive

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m going to be scheduled for a third interview, this one with the team I would be managing. This is a first for me. What kind of questions should I expect? How much does a team’s input weigh in on the actual hiring process? — Alina

DALE: This is a positive; you want to work for a company with this sort of high-level hiring philosophy. That is, it’s a positive if I’m right in assuming that the team has major input into the hiring decision. After all, imagine how the team would feel if they strongly support/oppose a candidate and upper management disregards that input. This is a “don’t ask if you’re going to ignore my opinion” situation.

J.T.: Indeed, the team’s opinion matters GREATLY. There are four key decision makers in hiring: The Economic Buyer (says you are worth the money), The Technical Buyer (says you have the skills to do the job), The Coach (someone who wants to see you get the job and is rooting for you), and The User Buyer (the people who’ll be directly impacted by your work).

The employees that report to you are User Buyers. You want their buy-in, because if you get hired without it, they may feel you were “thrust upon them” and they will push back and make your life difficult. So, you should really go in with your ears open and listen. Ask them things like, “What do you want to see from your new manager that perhaps you haven’t seen before?” and “How do you prefer to get feedback from your manager?” Questions like these show you care about the relationship with them and see the team as partners, not subordinates. In short, help them see that you want to work with them.

DALE: Notice that J.T. offered you questions to ask the team, as opposed to telling you what questions to expect them to ask you. That’s because the questions you ask offer you a chance to demonstrate your concern for their issues. What will they ask you? Probably the same questions they’ve been asked in their interviews, especially ones that might impress others in the meeting. So, you have to go broad with your preparation. If you go to Indeed.com, you can find their article “125 Job Interview Questions and Answers.” But remember, your goal is to do about half the talking while being open and honest but also curious — done right, curiosity is caring. And who doesn’t want that boss?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I am a freelancer who works in two different specialties. I put all my relevant roles for both positions on LinkedIn and I’m actively looking for a full-time position in either career. Sometimes, when applying for one of the roles, I streamline my experience to emphasize relevant work and downplay other stuff. What are your thoughts on a recruiter looking at my LinkedIn and viewing more job info than what I put on my resume? I would be happy to be full-time in either role. — David

J.T.: It is tough when you can do two different jobs equally well. You are wise to put it all on LinkedIn so that if recruiters search on skillsets for either job, you will get found.

DALE: The concern here is that a recruiter or hiring manager might see both your resume and LinkedIn profiles and, if the two work histories don’t line up, they might have doubts about you. However, notice that I said “work histories” — these are expected to be a reporting of facts, with perhaps some shifting of emphasis, while there’s more flexibility elsewhere.

J.T.: Yes, as long as the work histories are exactly the same on the resume and LinkedIn, then it’s OK to tailor the top of the resume to reflect the job you are applying to. In fact, we encourage it. Recruiters will appreciate you showing them just what they need to know. It’s when people have inconsistent work histories between their resume and LinkedIn that concerns them since they don’t know which one to believe.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.