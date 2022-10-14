Taos makeup palette inspired by frybread

Mutton. Hot pickle. Blue Bird flour.

It might sound like a grocery list — but those are actually the names of eyeshadows in Shundine Suazo’s makeup palette, which has colors named after ingredients and items found at frybread stands, including shades like Frito Pie and Indian Taco.

“I try to base my brand around where I grew up in,” Suazo said.

Suazo, a Diné woman who lives in Taos Pueblo, operated her own frybread stand until the pandemic hit. She didn’t want to go back to a 9-to-5 kitchen job, so she started experimenting with an idea that she’d developed with her younger sister: making a makeup palette.

“That’s how I got inspired — by me and my sister’s crazy ideas,” Suazo said.

Suazo launched her brand, Frybread Cosmetics, in August 2020, with a 12-shade eyeshadow palette called “Frybread Stand.”

That soon expanded to three eyeshadow palettes and a range of lipsticks and lip glosses that she sold at the Free Indian Market in Santa Fe.

“It actually was a great hit,” Suazo said.

Besides makeup, Suazo sells hand-beaded jewelry and accessories on her website www.frybreadcosmetic.com.

Suazo develops all of her own cosmetics. Creating a new product takes a lot of trial and error, Suazo said, but she enjoys the process — especially mixing her “mutton grease” lip glosses (which is actually mutton-free, but includes aloe and jojoba oil). The majority of the products are made in Suazo’s studio, with a few made by a Los Angeles manufacturer.

“The lip glosses are the funnest, because you don’t know exactly what you’re gonna get, especially with the pigment,” Suazo said.

Suazo has been into makeup since she was a kid. Her mom wouldn’t let her wear makeup, but her aunt funded her makeup addiction.

“She used to get those kids makeup kits that you would find at Walmart,” Suazo said.

Before opening Frybread Cosmetics, Suazo had never made makeup before, besides some chapsticks that she gave to family and friends for Christmas. The past two years have been a learning process.

“There’s a lot that I learned with oils and waxes,” Suazo said. “You can only use them at different temperatures or they’ll break down.”

Her mutton grease lip glosses include ingredients like aloe vera, rosehip oil and mica powder.

“I think it’s unique because I formulate my own products,” Suazo said. “… I feel I have more of a connection with what I want with my products. I actually use my products every day.”