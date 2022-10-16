Vote for Gov. Lujan Grisham to protect abortion access

Abortion is on the ballot this November. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and taking away the constitutional right to abortion, America’s governors and state legislatures have more power to ensure their constituents have the freedom to control their own bodies. As leaders of two of the largest reproductive rights organizations in the nation, we urge you to vote to protect abortion access in New Mexico by reelecting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and electing reproductive freedom champions at every level of government.

In some states, governors have already taken actions to ban or limit the right to abortion. In Florida and Arizona, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Doug Ducey signed 15-week abortion bans. The governor of Indiana signed a total ban, while the governor of Oklahoma’s ban only left exceptions for rape and incest that have been reported to law enforcement. Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to push for a ban in Virginia, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s trigger law criminalizes doctors who provide abortion care with life in prison.

The result? We estimate that half the country could move to ban abortion, leaving 40 million people – almost half of all women of reproductive age – with little power to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives and futures.

But other governors have been proactive in protecting – and expanding – access to abortion. Lujan Grisham saw the threat to abortion rights and successfully urged the state Legislature to repeal an abortion ban that was on the books before Roe – preventing abortion from becoming illegal in New Mexico. In repealing the law, the governor declared “anyone who seeks to violate bodily integrity, or to criminalize womanhood, is in the business of dehumanization. New Mexico is not in that business – not any more. Our state statutes now reflect this inviolable recognition of humanity and dignity.” Thanks to her bold action, New Mexicans maintain the right to make their own health care decisions.

Yet Lujan Grisham understands it’s not enough to simply ensure the legality of abortion. That’s why she has worked to expand access to abortion care, including by signing an executive order protecting New Mexico patients and doctors from other states’ extremist anti-abortion bans, and directing $10 million in funding for a new clinic in Las Cruces.

However, the fate of that investment – and of abortion rights in New Mexico – is contingent on the outcome of the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. Make no mistake about it: Abortion rights are on the line.

The contrast between Lujan Grisham and her opponent couldn’t be clearer. The governor’s challenger, Mark Ronchetti, has made it clear he plans to ban abortion in New Mexico. Ronchetti has introduced multiple plans to criminalize the procedure, first maintaining he opposes abortion “at all stages,” then supporting a 15-week ban and now hawking a constitutional amendment to accomplish the same end.

Ronchetti has campaigned with the extremist anti-abortion governors DeSantis, Ducey and Youngkin, who have led the attack on women and abortion rights. He’s made it plain exactly which type of governor he would be.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is the only chance New Mexicans – and all people who rely on abortion access in New Mexico – have to safeguard their right to the safe and legal reproductive health care they deserve.