Lovington man survives truck rollover only to be hit and killed by passing driver

By ABQJournal News Staff

A driver attempting to avoid a truck that had crashed in the middle of the road, swerved and hit the driver of the truck who had gotten out, killing him on Thursday.

Jesus L. Montoya, 22, of Lovington, died in the incident that happened at Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington, just after midnight, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

State Police said, based on the initial investigation, Montoya apparently crashed and rolled his pickup truck on Gill Road and it came to rest in the middle of the road.

“Montoya got out of the truck and was walking in the bar ditch,” police said, referring to the roadside channel that exists for drainage purposes.

Shortly thereafter, an SUV driven by a 42-year-old Lovington woman — who was not named by police — was going north on Gill Road and came up on the crashed pickup.

“She swerved into the bar ditch to avoid hitting the truck and Montoya was struck by the vehicle,” the news release reads.

Montoya was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The SUV driver wasn’t injured.

Police said the crash remains under investigated by police.

