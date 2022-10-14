Española man indicted in 5-year-old girl’s abuse death

A federal grand jury indicted an Española man for first-degree murder this week more than three years after the body of a 5-year-old girl he allegedly killed was found in Rio Arriba County.

Malcolm Torres, 29, was indicted on charges of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 death of Renezmae Calzada, whose body was found in the Rio Grande near Santa Clara Pueblo.

Prosecutors allege that Torres fatally abused Renezmae, then attempted to conceal the girl’s body. He also faces federal charges of assault resulting in serious injury to a child and tampering.

Torres allegedly abused the girl at his home in Española on the Santa Clara Pueblo, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“According to the indictment and other court records, on Sept. 7, 2019, Torres, who is not an enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe, allegedly abused the victim,” the statement said.

“On Sept. 8, 2019, Torres allegedly disposed of (the girl’s) body in an attempt to avoid detection of his crimes,” the statement said.

Torres is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 20 before federal Magistrate Judge B. Paul Briones in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque. If convicted, Torres could be sentenced to life.

Torres’ attorney, Aric Elsenheimer, did not respond Friday to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Renezmae’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert and a massive search that led to the discovery of Renezmae’s body on Sept. 11, 2019.

That evening, some 500 people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Española’s city plaza to mourn the girl’s death.

Torres initially was indicted on Sept. 24, 2019, on a charge of second-degree murder, court records show. He was arrested three days later at Pojoaque Pueblo.

In October 2019, a federal magistrate judge ordered Torres held in jail pending trial and remanded him to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Scott Howell said Friday he could not discuss why a grand jury handed up a superseding indictment on Wednesday charging Torres with first-degree murder.