The City of Albuquerque Open Space Division will host Dia del Rio, a Rio Grande bosque clean-up event Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the old train station building at Tingley Beach, the city website states.

Trash bags will be provided, but volunteers should bring gloves, sun protection and lunch.

Contact Dionne Epps at 505-768-4960 or deeps@cabq.gov for more information.