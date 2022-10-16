San Juan Generating Station closure an important step

On Sept. 29, the Albuquerque Journal opened the paper with an article commemorating the end of a long run for the San Juan Generating Station. The shutdown is a moment to look forward while acknowledging the efforts of the thousands of people who have worked for decades at San Juan Generating Station and the coal mine. It is never easy to make a change this big. Kudos to the Journal for the beautiful photo journalism and sharing some of the personal stories attached to this monumental event.

It’s important for readers to understand the Energy Transition Act, passed and signed in 2019, did not shut down San Juan Generating Station. The closure is due to an opportunity to have electricity at a lower cost with less impact on our climate.

In 2017, PNM and Tucson Electric, the two majority owners of San Juan Generating Station, evaluated their continued ownership of the plant beyond 2022, when the coal supply agreement was set to terminate. Both utilities concluded there were better opportunities for their customers and the environment than continuing with the plant. The utilities’ decisions meant the plant would likely shut down this year. Employees were notified, and the work to soften the impact of this transition began in 2017.

A broad coalition of New Mexicans, including the utilities and environmental advocates, came together behind the governor’s leadership to create the Energy Transition Act. About $40 million in funding through the act has been or will be disbursed to plant and mine workers and the impacted community. Four Corners residents encouraged state agencies to act urgently to use the $20 million earmarked for community funding to invest in local, sustainable projects that move the region forward.

Solar and storage facilities are under construction in northwest New Mexico now, and work will continue through 2024. The Albuquerque Journal can help ensure this transition proceeds in a way that is respectful of the communities that are most impacted by the San Juan Generating Station shutting down by highlighting the community’s needs. After years of collaboration between stakeholders at every level, this historic transition to solar and renewable energy will mean cleaner air and a healthier environment for all Four Corners residents.

Patrick O’Connell is a registered professional engineer in New Mexico.