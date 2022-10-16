Donate items to get them a new life rather than filling up the landfill

Are you downsizing? Children moved out? Parents moving to other living arrangements? Or are you just clearing out space in your own home? The stuff you no longer want can have value to someone else. Many folks can not afford medical equipment. Shelters serving individuals and families can use supplies to help people transition. An internet search for specific donations, or for groups that help specific populations, can help you target what to give to whom.

Eyeglasses, intact contact lenses

• Lions Club — Partners with Walmart and Sam’s Club vision centers as well as local Lions clubs. More information is at lionsclubs.org/en/explore-our-clubs/eyeglasses-and-hearing-aids-recycling.

• Savers — In Albuquerque, 3400 Calle Cuervo NW, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, call (505) 890-2680 for information. In Santa Fe, 3294 Cerrillos Road, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Call (505) 919-7185 for more information. In Las Cruces, 2340 N. Main St., 88001.

Hearing aids

The Lions Club International website says a hearing aid that is no longer being used can make a big difference in someone else’s life – someone who could not afford a hearing aid without your donation. Donating a used hearing aid to the Hearing Aid Project can help a child hear his teacher in the classroom and excel in school. It could help a mother or father gain employment or obtain a higher paying position. Even just one used hearing aid can give the gift of sound and improve a person’s quality of life. The best way to donate your hearing aids, batteries, cleaning tools or hearing aid accessories is to mail them to the Lion’s Club at 1912 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132. They will process the donation and email an itemized letter of acknowledgment.

Technology in hearing aids make the time frame for donation no older than four to five years. Check with your local audiologist or hearing aid provider to see if a hearing aid can be donated to a family member or friend.

Toiletries and supplies

Most shelters accept travel and full-size items. Items include shampoo, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, razors and shaving cream, brushes and combs. Other items that can help set up independent living are hair dryers, alarm clocks, and sheets or towels clean and in good condition.

Have all the young women moved out of your home? Shelters and nonprofits serving woman can use feminine products.

Household essentials

There are good thrift stores to donate to, as well as shelters that support those moving to their own home. Consider cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, cookware, dishware, silverware and paper products.

Household furniture

With housing challenges in the greater Albuquerque area, when people find a place to live, they may not have furniture. If a shelter cannot use the furniture, GiveABQ, operated by Adelante, makes donations easier to receive and distribute for multiple nonprofits. If you donate household goods, office furnishings or durable medical equipment to GiveABQ, multiple nonprofits can view and select them for their clients. More information is at goadelante.org/giveabq or call (505) 341-7171.

Durable medical equipment-give or get

Adelante is a local nonprofit organization that recycles durable medical equipment. Back in Use relies on donations of durable medical equipment to recycle and give to people with disabilities and seniors in need of wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and more. All durable medical equipment is inspected, cleaned and sanitized before it is distributed. They do not take items that cannot be sanitized, such as knee braces. Equipment must be in good working order as they do not repair equipment. Due to the continuing pandemic, they are taking donations by appointment only. More information is at goadelante.org/giveabq or call (505) 341-7171 to make an appointment to donate or make a request for equipment.

Scrap metal

Several companies buy scrap metal. Junk cars and trucks require proper ID, valid title in your name or properly assigned to you. Other types of scrap metals generally require a photo ID and completion of paperwork for payment — appliances, aluminum cans, brass, stainless steel and insulated wire. All secondhand metal dealers are required to report all sales not later than the second business day after the date of purchase through the new Recycled Metals Reporting System.

The Regulation and Licensing Department works closely with state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure secondhand metal dealers are not buying or selling stolen materials and are fully compliant with all reporting requirements.

Many of these donations are tax deductible, can help someone in need and keep items out of our landfills.