Prep football: Portales handles Academy in 4A matchup

Portales’ second visit to Albuquerque this season was decidedly less stressful than its first.

The visiting Rams spotted Albuquerque Academy an early lead, but Class 4A’s second-ranked team dominated from there, beating the sixth-ranked Chargers 42-7 in prep football action Friday afternoon.

Portales (7-1, 1-0 in District 4/6-4A) got touchdowns from six players in its road win. Two weeks ago, the Rams lost 48-47 at Valley at Milne Stadium.

Academy (5-3, 0-1) put together an impressive 14-play, 68-yard, 9½-minute drive in the first quarter to open the scoring. Jaewon Choi capped it with a 3-yard run on third down.

The Rams scored on their next six possessions, starting with Zach Radloff’s 3-yard score to end an 88-yard march.

Following an interception, Portales had a short field. Kaidyn Cordova’s 3-yard TD run made it 14-7. On the next possession, Rams QB Paxton Culpepper threw downfield to Tommy Lopez who made a leaping grap in traffic at about the Academy 40. He spun free, raced to the end zone, and Portales led 21-7 at halftime.

Except for its touchdown drive, Academy didn’t run a single play on the Portales side of the field. The Chargers gained only 14 yards of total offense after halftime.

PORTALES 42,

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 7

Portales 0 21 14 7 — 42

Academy 7 0 0 0 — 7

Scoring: AA, Jaewon Choi 3 run (Gage Conway kick); P, Zach Radloff 3 run (Toby Standifer kick); P, Kaidyn Cordova 3 run (Standifer kick); P, Tommy Lopez 64 pass from Paxton Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Zane Mayberry 18 pass from Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Braden Beck 11 pass from Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Culpepper 17 run (Standifer kick). Records: P 7-1, 1-0 in 4/6-4A; AA 5-3, 0-1.