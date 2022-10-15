 Prep football: Portales handles Academy in 4A matchup - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Portales handles Academy in 4A matchup

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Portales’ second visit to Albuquerque this season was decidedly less stressful than its first.

The visiting Rams spotted Albuquerque Academy an early lead, but Class 4A’s second-ranked team dominated from there, beating the sixth-ranked Chargers 42-7 in prep football action Friday afternoon.

Portales (7-1, 1-0 in District 4/6-4A) got touchdowns from six players in its road win. Two weeks ago, the Rams lost 48-47 at Valley at Milne Stadium.

Academy (5-3, 0-1) put together an impressive 14-play, 68-yard, 9½-minute drive in the first quarter to open the scoring. Jaewon Choi capped it with a 3-yard run on third down.

The Rams scored on their next six possessions, starting with Zach Radloff’s 3-yard score to end an 88-yard march.

Following an interception, Portales had a short field. Kaidyn Cordova’s 3-yard TD run made it 14-7. On the next possession, Rams QB Paxton Culpepper threw downfield to Tommy Lopez who made a leaping grap in traffic at about the Academy 40. He spun free, raced to the end zone, and Portales led 21-7 at halftime.

Except for its touchdown drive, Academy didn’t run a single play on the Portales side of the field. The Chargers gained only 14 yards of total offense after halftime.

PORTALES 42,

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 7

Portales 0 21 14 7 — 42

Academy 7 0 0 0 — 7

Scoring: AA, Jaewon Choi 3 run (Gage Conway kick); P, Zach Radloff 3 run (Toby Standifer kick); P, Kaidyn Cordova 3 run (Standifer kick); P, Tommy Lopez 64 pass from Paxton Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Zane Mayberry 18 pass from Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Braden Beck 11 pass from Culpepper (Standifer kick); P, Culpepper 17 run (Standifer kick). Records: P 7-1, 1-0 in 4/6-4A; AA 5-3, 0-1.

