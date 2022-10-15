 Doan, 2-time NM prep state champ, is contending in Senior PGA Pro - Albuquerque Journal

Doan, 2-time NM prep state champ, is contending in Senior PGA Pro

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Cameron Doan was a prep state golf champion at two New Mexico schools before embarking on a career as a PGA pro in Texas. (Glen Rosales/For the Journal)

(Click here for updated second-round scores.)

SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Sometimes golf is just about holding the line and waiting for better days.

Such was the case Friday for Cameron Doan.

A native New Mexican originally from Silver City, Doan had some trouble controlling his irons during the second round of the Senior PGA Professional Championship tournament for those 50 and older.

“My golf swing wasn’t as good (Friday) as it was (Thursday),” he said after shooting a 2-under 70 at Twin Warriors. “So it was kind of a street fight. The putter and the woods bailed me out for sure.”

Still, he sits in a fourth-place tie at 8-under 136, five strokes behind leader Steve Schneiter of Sandy, Utah.

At stake for Doan and a contingent of other New Mexicans in the field of 50-and-older players vying for a first-place winner’s check of $26,000 and a total purse of $318,000.

Friday was cut-down day, with 256-man field reduced the low 90 players. The field will be further reduced to the low 70 players for Sunday’s final round, both of which are being played at Twin Warriors.

Santa Fe’s Brad Lardon is tied for sixth at 7-under after a 70 Friday. Jeff Roth from Farmington is tied for 12th at 5-under and Albuquerque’s Steve Manning is at 4-under and tied for 15th.

While the cash payout is nice, perhaps the bigger prize, Doan said, is finishing among the top 35 when the dust settles Sunday to earn a berth in the Senior PGA Championship next spring in Frisco, Texas.

“I think that’s everybody’s first goal,” he said.

For Doan, however, getting a chance to come back to his home state and compete at elevation for the first time in more than a decade was a nice bonus.

“I don’t know about expectations, but I always look forward to coming back to New Mexico,” he said. “So my attitude was strong and I started putting good in the practice round on Tuesday, and it stuck.”

Doan grew up on Silver City’s nine-hole course where his dad was the head pro and the course superintendent.

“During the summers, the course was the babysitter for my younger brother and me,” he said.

He won the Class 1A-3A individual state championship in 1985 as a Silver High junior, but the summer before his senior year of high school, Doan’s father took a job at a course in Roswell. He stayed behind for the fall semester to play football, helping the Colts reach the state championship game.

After graduating from Goddard, where he played golf in the spring, helping the Rockets to win a state title, Doan took to the links at UTEP. After graduating in 1991, he went back to work with his dad before taking a position as an assistant pro at El Paso Country Club.

After three years, Doan was elevated to head pro, then moved onto the Preston Trail Golf Club in the Dallas Metroplex where he has remained.

He entered this tournament a year ago and played all four days but finished outside of the target group of the top-35. This year, however, outside of a serious meltdown, Doan appears well on his way to checking off that goal.

“My job is not to get too far in front of myself,” he said. “I still need to take it one shot one at a time. It’s still the best way to play. That’s what I’ll try to do.

“We’re in good shape at halftime.”

Saturday
Senior PGA Pro Championship: Third round, Twin Warriors

Home » From the newspaper » Doan, 2-time NM prep state champ, is contending in Senior PGA Pro

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Doan, 2-time NM prep state champ, is contending in ...
Featured Sports
SANTA ANA PUEBLO – ... SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Sometimes golf is just about holding the line and waiting for better days ...
2
When Lobos face Aggies, it's not 'business as usual'
College
Talk about your splashy series debut.In ... Talk about your splashy series debut.In 1917, in his first season as head football coa ...
3
Olympic sports roundup: Lobo runners show they can keep ...
College
MADISON, Wis. – The ... MADISON, Wis. – The No. 2 New Mexico women's cross country team gave top-ranked North Caroli ...
4
Long-awaited regular season finale has stakes for United
Featured Sports
A New Mexico United regular season ... A New Mexico United regular season that began in March, before Major League Baseball's first pitch, ...
5
Prep football: Portales handles Academy in 4A matchup
Featured Sports
Portales' second visit to Albuquerque this ... Portales' second visit to Albuquerque this season was decidedly less stressful than its first. The visiting Rams spotted Albuquerque Academy an early lead, but ...
6
La Cueva, West Mesa set football scoring record in ...
Featured Sports
The La Cueva and West Mesa ... The La Cueva and West Mesa basketball teams will be hard-pressed to match the scoring frenzy of their gridiron counterparts after a fireworks show ...
7
Prep soccer: La Cueva boys getting healthy, nip Sandia
Boys' Soccer
It wasn't all that long ago ... It wasn't all that long ago that La Cueva boys soccer coach Easy Jimenez snuck a peak behind him and ...
8
Lobo hoops: Reserve guard Jenkins voted co-captain
ABQnews Seeker
Reserve guard K.J. Jenkins has been ... Reserve guard K.J. Jenkins has been voted by teammates a co-captain -- a role he says starts with holding himself accountable.
9
Prep football: Predictions for the week of Oct. 13-15
Featured Sports