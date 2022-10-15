 KOATs for Kids to launch on Monday - Albuquerque Journal

KOATs for Kids to launch on Monday

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The 33rd KOATs for Kids drive is set to launch Monday.

The annual drive spearheaded by KOAT-TV aims to collect coat donations across the state and provide them to New Mexico children in need as winter approaches. This year’s drive will run through Nov. 20.

bright spot logoThere will be multiple drop-off sites throughout the state, according to a news release from the television station. Donations will be accepted at participating Albertsons Market, Blake’s Lotaburger and Nusenda Credit Union locations.

KOAT-TV is collaborating with United Way of Central New Mexico to make online donations possible for this year’s drive. Funds raised online will be used to buy coats from nonprofit organization Alta Mira.

“KOAT understands communities throughout New Mexico are facing difficult circumstances. Families and our littlest ones’ needs are not being met and we are determined to help,” Lori Waldon, KOAT-TV president, said in the release.

For a full list of drop-off sites and more information, go to KOAT.com/koatsforkids.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » KOATs for Kids to launch on Monday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Seeding the future
ABQnews Seeker
Project plants 30,000 trees across the ... Project plants 30,000 trees across the Las Conchas Fire burn scar
2
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in ...
2022 election
Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the ... Republicans launch TV ad highlighting the case
3
Toulouse Oliver faces 2 challengers in SOS race
2022 election
She is campaigning as a defender ... She is campaigning as a defender of NM elections and to ensure voters' will is respected
4
Couple criticizes 'On Patrol' TV crews with BCSO
ABQnews Seeker
Man mocked by show's Twitter after ... Man mocked by show's Twitter after aiding girlfriend, who was in a crash
5
KOATs for Kids to launch on Monday
ABQnews Seeker
Online donations available this year Online donations available this year
6
New Mexico Licensing Department hit in cyberattack
ABQnews Seeker
Department regulates more than 500K individuals ... Department regulates more than 500K individuals and businesses
7
High Court takes on suit challenging resdistricting
ABQnews Seeker
GOP argues new congressional map favors ... GOP argues new congressional map favors Democrats
8
Espanola man indicted in 2019 abuse death of girl, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Malcolm Torres, 29, killed ... Prosecutors say Malcolm Torres, 29, killed victim then tried to hide the body
9
Bring your gloves: Bosque cleanup set for Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque Open Space ... The City of Albuquerque Open Space Division will host Dia del Rio, a Rio Grande bosque clean-up event Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. ...