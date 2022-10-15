KOATs for Kids to launch on Monday

The 33rd KOATs for Kids drive is set to launch Monday.

The annual drive spearheaded by KOAT-TV aims to collect coat donations across the state and provide them to New Mexico children in need as winter approaches. This year’s drive will run through Nov. 20.

There will be multiple drop-off sites throughout the state, according to a news release from the television station. Donations will be accepted at participating Albertsons Market, Blake’s Lotaburger and Nusenda Credit Union locations.

KOAT-TV is collaborating with United Way of Central New Mexico to make online donations possible for this year’s drive. Funds raised online will be used to buy coats from nonprofit organization Alta Mira.

“KOAT understands communities throughout New Mexico are facing difficult circumstances. Families and our littlest ones’ needs are not being met and we are determined to help,” Lori Waldon, KOAT-TV president, said in the release.

For a full list of drop-off sites and more information, go to KOAT.com/koatsforkids.